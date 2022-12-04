Jokowi: preparing for the wedding event and downloading Mantu Kaesang-Erina already at 99%





RADARSOLO.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended kumbokarnan meeting on Sunday (4/12) morning before the event to upload Kaesang Pangarep’s son in law – Erina S Gudono to be held on Sunday (11/12) next week. During the meeting held at Ndalem Wuryoningratan Batik Danar Hadi, it was found that a number of senior officials were present at the scene. After attending the two-hour meeting, Jokowi met with a number of media partners. Jokowi told the media that preparations for the reception of his youngest son, both in Yogyakarta and Solo, had reached 99%. “Earlier, I attended the last meeting for the preparations for Kaesang and Erina’s wedding, where the marriage contract will take place on Saturday, December 10, in Jogjakarta, and Tasyakuran in Solo, from Sunday morning to evening. The preparation was already 99 percent. Al-Hamdulillah everything was well prepared,” explained Jokowi. We asked him if he would have an office in Solo like when his two children got married before? The president said he would continue to review future terms. “Tonight I will fly back to Jakarta because there are several diaries that need to be filled, just look at the situation. I might be here on Friday. But mum (Iriana Jokowi) has been here for two weeks,” said the president. Regarding the plan for the beautiful nunduh procession to be performed at Loji Gandrung, the President said that the official residence of the mayor of Surakarta was used for the departure of Kaesang and Erina to the Mangkengaran temple. “So from the loji we left for carnival and then thanksgiving at Mangkunegaran. I don’t understand the details. What is clear from Loji Gandrung is that later the wedding parade will head to Mangkunegaran,” the president said. The choice of Mangkunegaran Temple as the venue for the event itself was because Jokowi said the Graha Saba Buana building was rented out while the event was taking place. “It’s used. In fact, we have our own building where Gibran and Ms Ayang were there. But other people have already booked, so we can’t, because the building itself was immediately told to move the building,” joked Jokowi. For the guests themselves who will be present, Jokowi said, it will be split into two sessions. That is, day and night sessions. “If the times are fixed (guests come) for direction only. So that the flow of guests can flow properly. To speak later, Mas Gibran and Pak Anwar Usman (Jokowi’s brother-in-law)”, did he declare. Kaesang himself, Jokowi continued, had been isolated in his office in Jakarta, Jokowi had even joked that his youngest child was still working. “I called earlier, I was working. Weeks still work,” he said Regarding the figure of her future son-in-law, Jokowi said that the figure of Erina is a good Javanese woman. “Yes, a good Javanese,” Jokowi said briefly. On this occasion, Jokowi also apologized if during the implementation procession, both in Jogja and Solo, there were people who felt disturbed. “I apologize profusely to the community, both in Yogyakarta and Solo for the Kaesang-Erina wedding if it is disturbing. Both the trip and the traffic, I hope nothing will be disturbed, if it there are, I apologize,” concluded Jokowi. (atn/dam)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarsolo.jawapos.com/daerah/solo/04/12/2022/jokowi-persiapan-acara-pernikahan-dan-ngunduh-mantu-kaesang-erina-sudah-99-persen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos