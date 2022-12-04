Indian Navy has staunchly protected our nation, says PM Modi on Navy Day





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his Navy Day greetings and said the force, while “constantly” protecting the nation, was distinguished by its humanitarian spirit. “Best wishes on Navy Day to all Navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and s ‘is distinguished by her humanitarian spirit in these trying times,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, every year, to recognize the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in “Operation Trident” during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. This year, as India inaugurates the ‘Amrit Kaal’ with the start of the 75th anniversary celebrations of its independence, the Indian Navy is ready to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capabilities through an ‘Operational Demonstration ‘ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 04, 2022. This year, for the first time, Navy Day celebrations are taking place outside the nation’s capital. The ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces of the Indian Navy from the Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy. The event will conclude with a sunset ceremony and illumination by the ships at anchor. As part of Navy Day, ENC started a full dress rehearsal Friday night at Rama Krishna Beach for the Navy Day program on December 4th. INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the largest amphibious transport dock and fifteen warships including submarines and aircraft participated near the seashore of Rama Krishna beach in Visakhapatnam. The iconic MIG-29K fighter jet, which includes part of the air assets aboard the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, is also expected to be part of the December 4 air show. The P-8I Poseidon also performed a low-level flyover, captivating the audience with its gigantic size. Various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the locally built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the large UH 3H. Naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast. The silhouetted image of warships, decorated with electric lights and firing flares, simulating a wartime scenario, provided a striking sight against the backdrop of the evening sky. Navy Day celebrations are intended to foster greater awareness, renew maritime awareness among our citizens, and highlight the Navy’s contributions to national security. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/indian-navy-has-steadfastly-protected-our-nation-says-pm-modi-on-navy-day-122120400347_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos