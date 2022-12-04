Poll: Utah voters may be ready to pass Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15. (Andrew Harnik, Associated Press)

Estimated reading time: 4-5 minutes

Voters in SALT LAKE CITY Utah may be ready to switch from Donald Trump.

The former president did not fare well in a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, even among Republicans. In fact, he finished third in a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, including one of his biggest critics in Congress.

Additionally, 6 in 10 Utahns have an overall unfavorable impression of Trump, although he does slightly better with Republicans.

Trump announced last month from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he would be running for president for the third time.

Photo: Deseret News

If the Republican presidential primary were held today, only 14.6% of Utahns would vote for the former president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads the list at 24.2%, followed by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her re-election bid to a Trump-endorsed candidate, at 16. 4%. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Senator Ted Cruz both had 6%, while former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came in at 3.7%.

In the survey, 20.7% of respondents did not know who they would vote for and 8.5% would choose another candidate. These results reflect all voters, regardless of political affiliation.

Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, said Trump’s influence appears to be waning.

“His power, his authority over the Republican Party seems to be declining to the point that when you ask Republicans in Utah if they would consider a different candidate, they clearly would,” he said.

“There was a time when conservative candidates wanted his endorsement and felt they needed Trump’s endorsement to get re-elected. That’s not the case now.”

Perry said the GOP presidential field was open and that Trump’s entry into the race did not hinder other candidates. Who is and who is out might be clearer early next year.

Trump’s numbers in the poll have improved among those who say they intend to contest the 2024 Republican presidential primary, which is open only to party members. He also does better with GOP voters, but still comes in behind DeSantis.

Photo: Deseret News

The poll found that 74.8% of those polled intend to vote in the presidential primary in more than a year. Of that group, 28.9% would choose DeSantis, 18.8% Trump and 12.1% Cheney, who sits on the House Jan. 6 committee and has been highly critical of Trump. They were followed by Cruz at 7.5%, Pence at 6.4% and Haley at 3.7%. Another 16.5% were undecided and 6% would choose someone else.

Of those who identified as Republicans in the survey, 33.1% favored DeSantis, followed by Trump with 21.1% and Cheney with 10%. The remaining potential candidates were less than 7%, while 16% of voters were undecided.

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the poll of 802 registered Utah voters from Nov. 18-23. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

DeSantis, who held a fundraiser in Utah earlier this year, also edged out Trump among voters who identified as “very conservative” or “somewhat conservative.” Last month, 86 elected GOP Utah officials, including several state senators, signed a letter urging DeSantis to run. This is another sign that even conservative Republicans are ready to overtake Trump.

Photo: Deseret News

Trump won Utah in 2016 and 2020, although in his first election he got just 45.5% of the vote, the lowest percentage of any Republican since George HW Bush in 1992. The Democrat Hillary Clinton and Independent Evan McMullin shared the remainder of Utah. vote that year.

In 2020, Trump took the state with 58.1% of the vote.

Perry said Trump’s waning influence is not only evident in the fact that Utahns are willing to entertain other candidates, but also in how they view it.

The Deseret News/Hinckley poll found that 60.1% of Utah voters have an unfavorable impression of the former president, including half who have a strongly unfavorable impression. Only 38% have a favorable impression of Trump.

Among Republicans in the survey, 50.8% have a favorable impression of Trump, while 47% have an unfavorable impression. Three-quarters of “very conservative” voters and half of “somewhat conservative” voters have a favorable impression of him, according to the survey.

“It shows that they are open to looking at other candidates and that former President Donald Trump’s influence is not close to what it was before,” Perry said.

A new HarrisX poll conducted for the Deseret News found that a majority of voters nationwide are ready to leave Trump as leader of the Republican Party.

Republicans do not know who leads their party. While 30% say Trump, nearly a quarter of Republican voters say they aren’t sure or don’t know who their party’s leader is right now, according to the national poll, which was conducted Monday and Tuesday. .

But when Republicans were asked whether the party should leave Trump or keep him as party leader, 52% said he should retain his leadership role. But 55% of voters overall, including Democrats and independents, say the GOP should leave Trump.

×Related StoriesThe Latest Utah Polling StoriesDennis Romboy

Dennis Romboy is an editor and reporter for the Deseret News. He’s covered a variety of beats over the years, including state and local government, social issues, and the courts. Originally from Utah, Romboy earned a degree in journalism from the University of Utah. He enjoys cycling, snowboarding and running.

More stories that might interest you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/50531630/poll-utah-voters-might-be-ready-to-move-on-from-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos