Rishi Sunak ditches Boris Johnson’s union strategy in favor of new plan





RISHI Sunak has adopted a new strategy with the aim of building support for the Union and preventing Scottish independence.

He is said to have abandoned Boris Johnson’s Love Project, which was designed to help advocate for the Union with the aim of persuading voters across the UK to back him. The Sunday Telegraph reports that the Sunaks’ attempt to stop independence is now being led by a strategy of non-disclosure. This will mean reducing the rhetoric about the Union and focusing on the work of governments in each of the four countries. The aim is to help voters recognize how Westminster has a positive impact on their lives. READ MORE: Ian Blackford reveals truth about ‘friendship’ with Boris Johnson Although Sunak retains the title of Union Minister which was coined by Boris Johnson before his resignation, sources told the newspaper that he had made it clear to the Cabinet that they all had to fill the role. SNP MSP Rona Mackay was unimpressed with the new plans and told the National that people in Scotland have had enough of what Westminster control means. Whether it’s the damage and pain caused by the Tories’ obsession with Brexit, inhumane immigration policies or their cruel austerity program – the more we see from the Tories, the more arguments for Scottish independence are becoming compelling,” she said. “At the end of the day, Scotland doesn’t need to see more – that’s why people voted overwhelmingly for the chance to have the choice of a better and fairer future in a referendum on independence.” The news of the strategy follows Alister Jack’s announcement last week that the head of the UK civil service would consider whether Scottish officials should still be allowed to work on preparations for indyref2. The UK Supreme Court recently ruled that Holyrood could not legislate for a second independence referendum without Westminster’s consent. This led to a number of rallies across Scotland and Europe. Sunaks’ plans also came to light as Baroness Arlene Foster claimed she was “worried” the English would abandon the Union.

