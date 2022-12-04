Imran withdraws offer of talks, says government misinterpreted his sincere gesture





It makes no difference to me. Whenever elections are held, they will face defeat, Imran Khan said in the interview.

He said snap polls were the only way to get the country out of the current quagmire and end the political stalemate and warned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provincial assemblies would be dissolved if the government did not not announce the date of the polls by the end of this month.

Imran Khan on Friday, while addressing KP Assembly members via video link from his residence in Zaman Park Lahores, gave the government an opportunity to sit down and talk and announce a date for the general elections, failing which he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and the KP, which his party governs.

However, the following day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at a press conference declined his offer and urged Imran to be serious about the talks. , which never occur with conditions.

During the interview with the TV channel, Imran Khan said that his offer was made in the national interest, but unfortunately the government took it badly.

PTI Senior Vice President and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet on Sunday that the former prime minister had ordered members of the provincial assembly to return to their constituencies and prepare for elections. .

Chaudhry added that in case the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) continues to run away from the elections, the PTI and its allies will go for the Punjab and KP provincial elections while the National Assembly elections will be held later.

The KP government spokesman, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, also announced that the KP Assembly would be dissolved by order of Imran Khan.

It should be mentioned here that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry pervaiz Elahi has already declared that he will not hesitate for a moment and dissolve the Punjab assembly on the orders of Imran Khan. When we decide to support someone, we support them no matter what,” he said in a tweet.

