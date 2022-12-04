Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah will vote tomorrow in Ahmedabad for Gujarat elections

Prime Minister Modi today met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. (Case)

Ahmedabad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vote tomorrow in Ahmedabad in the ballot for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting his home state, will exercise his candor at Nishan, Ranip School in Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister met his mother Heeraben Modi at his residence in Gandhinagar on Sunday. In one photo, PM Modi was seen touching mother Heeraben’s feet. PM also had her evening tea sitting next to her mother.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will vote at the Sub-Area Municipal Office near Kameshvar Temple in Ankur, Naranpura, Ahmedabad. Shah is expected to arrive at the polling station around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also vote on Monday at Booth 95 of Shilaj Primary School in Ahmedabad.

Other personalities to vote in the Gujarat finals include Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress Speaker Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandaya.

Vadodara’s royal family, Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will also vote on Monday.

Narendra Modi served as Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

In the 2017 polls in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tally was 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years, with Narendra Modi being the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and CR Paatil aims to secure its highest number of seats exceeding 140.

The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for a seventh term.

After the high-tension campaign, the countdown has begun for the high-stakes political battle to end in Gujarat, with the final round of voting for the ongoing Assembly elections due to be held on Monday.

The second and final phase ballot will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat. No less than 833 candidates from 61 parties are running in the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of which will be decided by more than 2.51 million voters.

The Electoral Commission has set up 26,409 voting booths and nearly 36,000 electronic voting machines (EVM) will be used for this purpose. About 29,000 presidents and more than 84,000 tellers were deployed in 14 constituencies to facilitate the ballot.

According to Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat, P Bharathi, out of a total of 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly polling booths, another 93 are run by Divyang and 14 are youth run. The webcast will take place in 13,319 voting booths during the second phase.

“A total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which 1,29,26,501 are male, 1,22,31,335 are female and 894 are third gender,” Bharathi said.

The 93 ballot-related seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

Among the key constituencies in the final round are Ghatlodia, which will determine the ballot fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where leader Patidar Hardik Patel will compete as the BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the Saffron Party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.

Opposition leader Sukhram Rathava of Congress will be running from Chhota Udaipur while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent names in Congress from the seats of Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia.

From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second and final phase on Monday.

The high-octane campaign for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ended on Saturday night, which saw heavy blows across parties trying to woo voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his final campaign rally in his home state of Ahmedabad on Friday, followed by roadshows on December 1-2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also concluded his endgame campaign on Friday, with three public rallies in Mehsana, two public meetings in Ahmedabad and a tour in Vadodara.

Moreover, on the last day of campaigning for the second phase, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed campaign rallies in Dholka, Mahudha and Khambhat to garner support from BJP candidates, while Union Minister Parshottam Rupala campaigned in Banaskantha, Chhota Udaipur and Anand. His colleague in the Union Cabinet, Smriti Irani, also organized two roadshows in the state.

Since Congress, Shaktisinh Gohil held rallies in Deodar, Tharad and Modasa on the final day, while cricketer-turned-politician and former Congress MP Mohd. Azharuddin organized three roadshows to Vejalpur, Jamalpur Khadia and Dariyapur in Ahmedabad.

Among the AAP leaders who campaigned on the final day were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who organized four tours to Garbada, Dahod, Zalod and Fatehpura. The face of the party’s CM for Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi also held roadshows in Sidhpur, Kankrej, Dhanera and Vav on the last day.

In the first phase of the December 1 poll, Gujarat recorded an overall turnout of 63.14%. Voting started at 8am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions.

The first round of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on December 1, with an overall turnout of 63.31%.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)