Authoritarian rulers suffered further setbacks in 2022

This year has been difficult for the world’s worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the kind of bad decisions that hubris-blind autocrats find much easier to make than relax.

Given this, the United States and its global partners are set to double down in 2023 to shape the unfolding competition between democrats and despots that will define the post-Cold War order. US President Joe Biden has always considered this competition a historic event “Inflection pointHis third year in office offers him his best opportunity yet to score lasting gains in this contest.

At the beginning of this year, autocracy seemed to be in motion. Presidents Putin and Xi in early February 2022, just before the Beijing Olympics, entered a “No limits“strategic partnership. This was followed by President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, however, in all three cases, the mistakes of commission by the unelected leaders of Russia, China and Iran have aggravated their countries’ underlying weaknesses while creating new difficulties that defy solutions. easy.

This is the most dramatic case of President Putin, whose reckless, unprovoked and illegal war in Ukraine left 6,490 civilians dead, for the most recent UN estimateand prompted more than a million Russians to flee their country. International tribunals have compelling and voluminous evidence of crimes against humanity.

Beyond that, President Putin has set Russia’s economy back for more than a decade, and the penalties are only beginning to bite. He will never regain his international reputation, and his army has proven itself despite many years of investment as poorly trained, poorly disciplined and lacking in morale.

President Xi’s mistakes so far are of a less bloody nature. The excesses of his zero Covid policy sparked spontaneous large-scale protests that were the most serious challenge of his decade in charge. Last month, the 20e National Congress of the Communist Party of China anointed President Xi for a third term as President of Chinabut the protests that followed soon after shattered that aura of invincibility and apparent public support.

“Mr. Xi is in a crisis of his own making, with no quick or painless way out,” wrote the economist this week. “New Covid cases are near record highs. The disease has spread to more than 85% of Chinese cities. Squeeze even harder to bring it under control, and the economic costs will rise even further, further fueling the anger of the public. Allow it to spread and hundreds of thousands will die. Chinese leaders seem to be looking for common ground, but it’s not clear there is one.”

Beyond Covid-19, what is at risk is the unwritten social contract between the Chinese Communist Party of just 90 million members and China’s total population of 1.4 billion. Namely, the Chinese people accept restricted freedoms and party loyalty as long as the party provides economic rewards and social security. A series of policy mistakes have slowed Chinese growth to just 3% in 2022, but President Xi continues to prioritize party control over economic freedoms.