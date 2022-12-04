Prime Minister Shehbaz accuses PTI leader of ‘undermining’ democracy





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday and said the ousted prime minister wanted to come to power “even if it means undermining” the country’s democratic system.

The prime minister’s comments come a day after Imran lamented that the coalition government rejected his offer for talks.

In a tweet posted today, Shehbaz said “the PTI leader’s recent rant against parliamentary democracy is the latest in a series of attacks that go against the workings of democracy in nation states. modern”.

He added that the ousted prime minister’s policies “aim to claw his way into power even if that means undermining the foundations on which this country stands”.

Earlier, the federal government had told the PTI leader that threats and the offer of dialogue could not go together in response to Imran’s offer to hold talks on the condition of announcing new general ballots.

On Friday, the PTI leader had softened his stance on possible talks with leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and appeared to adopt a conciliatory tone as he signaled his openness to “sit down and talk and give a date for general elections”. .

However, while making this offer, he had also threatened to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

The government’s offer of talks had appeared to mark a break with the tough stance it had taken at its massive Nov. 26 rally in Rawalpindi.

However, a day later, while addressing KP lawmakers via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday, Imran lamented that the coalition government had rejected his offer for talks. and ordered lawmakers to “begin preparations for the election.”

Following the former prime minister’s advice to his lawmakers, party leader Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the party would first go to the polls in Punjab and the KP.

