No support for Trump’s termination of the Constitution, but Republicans refuse to condemn him





There is a political process that needs to move forward, Turner said.

On his own social media platform on Saturday morning, Trump falsely said there had been widespread fraud in the 2020 election and argued that unprecedented action was therefore needed to return him to power. Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump said.

The Biden administration on Saturday condemned Trump’s statement, calling it anathema to the soul of our nation.

Pressed by host George Stephanopoulos on whether he could support someone who suggested suspending the Constitution, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) said on ABCs This Week that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is. .

It says a lot, Joyce said of Trump, adding that Trump does not have the power to suspend the Constitution. You have to take it in context… I can’t really chase every one of those crazy statements that come out of any of these candidates.

Joyce and Representative-elect Mike Lawler (RN.Y.) said they don’t think voters want to look back after Republicans’ unexpected House majority victory last month.

I certainly don’t approve of that language, Lawler said of Trump’s constitutional termination on CNN’s State of the Union. He urged Trump to look ahead as Trump seeks the presidency again.

Democrats condemned Trump’s remarks and also suggested they reflected a larger problem within the GOP.

It was a strange statement, but Republicans are going to have to work out their issues with former President Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), the newly elected Democratic House leader, said Sunday this week.

Jeffries said he didn’t take Trump’s statement as unexpected.

The suspension of the Constitution is an extraordinary step, but we were used to extraordinary statements made by the former president.

Rep. David Cicilline (DR.I.) said Trump has become like Mar-a-Lago’s crazy uncle, saying things that make no sense in American democracy.

Speaking on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show, Cicilline said Trump’s remarks are just the latest in a long line of disturbing remarks undermining democracy.

This is just the most recent, but very explicit, attack from the former president, he said.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is seeking to become the House’s next speaker, was not asked about Trump’s remarks during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, but was sympathetic to the underlying claims at the heart of Trumps attack: his accusation that Big Tech worked to censor reports of wrongdoing by presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Think of the timeline of when it was just before the election, just a few weeks. And remember how close this election was, he said.

Trump also continued to receive criticism Sunday during his dinner late last month with anti-Semitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West. It’s excruciating, Turner said, adding he was amazed that in 2022 anti-Semitism still had to be condemned.

We must make it clear that we reject anti-Semitism left, right and center, former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday on Fox News. Pence said whether the dinner was disqualifying was up to the American people to decide.

GOP lawmakers mostly declined to condemn Trump for the meeting, though they took issue with the dinner itself. Ye has since made additional anti-Semitic comments, drawing additional fire from some Republicans.

Pence previously said Trump should apologize for meeting Fuentes.

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump ally during his presidency, said Sunday on NBC Meet the Press that he did not believe Trump’s refusal to condemn anti-Semitic behavior would become systemic.

I think he probably understands that it crosses a line, Netanyahu said.

