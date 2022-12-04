Democrats Condemn Trump’s Call to End Constitution – Rolling Stone





Republicans have to “decide if they’re going to break with him and get back to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into extremism,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday.

After Donald Trump called for the “termination” of the Constitution, falsely claiming there was “MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION” in the 2020 election, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) trolled the Rep. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California). “Looks like the Constitution doesn’t matter much to your boss,” he wrote in a tweet quoting McCarthy saying Republicans “will read every word of the Constitution out loud” in the House when they will regain their majority next year.

But Swalwell was not alone. A number of Democrats spoke out over the weekend against the former president’s utter disregard for democracy and criticized Republicans for refusing to convict him. Trump’s post came after Elon Musk leaked alleged documents related to Twitter’s internal debate over how to handle tweets about Hunter Biden’s laptop information in light of Twitter’s policy on the distribution of pirated and stolen material.

“Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into extremism, not just from Trump but from Trump-ism. new Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) said Sunday on ABC’s This Week.

Swalwell also noted in a separate tweet the GOP’s hypocrisy in standing behind Trump. The rep pointed out that Republican Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) once accused then-President Barack Obama of “shredding” the Constitution in 2013. “Every reporter in Congress should be demanding answers from Republicans of Congress over Donald Trump’s call for the constitution to be fired… how many of them called themselves ‘constitutional conservatives’ during the Obama years???Swalwell wrote in a tweet on Saturday night.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (DN.Y.) pointed out the absolute illogicality of Trump’s demands. “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just like he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud,” Torres tweeted. Tendency

“January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt to end the American Constitution. He’s a repeat offender,” Torres said in another tweet.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said Trump “openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution” by declaring himself the winner of the 2020 election. “Trump’s words and actions go far beyond the confines of the acceptable political speech, they stir up hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous,” Beyer said in a statement. Beyer also mentioned that Trump’s statement came just “days after hosting men who praise Hitler and the Nazis for dinner.”

