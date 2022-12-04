China Xi won’t accept vaccines despite threat of protests: US intelligence





WASHINGTON: Chinese leader Xi Jinping unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite challenges China faces with Covid-19, and while recent protests pose no threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing , US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday. Although daily Covid cases in China are near record highs, some cities are taking steps to ease testing and quarantine rules after Xi’s zero-Covid policy sparked a sharp economic downturn and public unrest. Haines, speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, said that despite the social and economic impact of the virus, Xi is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West and instead relies on a vaccine in China that just isn’t nearly as effective against Omicron. Seeing the protests and the response to them goes against the narrative he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more efficient in government, Haines said. This is, again, not something that we see as a threat to stability at this time, or regime change or anything like that, she said, while adding: ” How this develops will be important for Xi’s position.” China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent on Sunday. China has not approved any foreign Covid vaccines, opting for domestically produced ones, which some studies have found are not as effective as some foreign vaccines. That means easing virus prevention measures could carry big risks, experts say. China had not requested vaccines from the United States, the White House said earlier in the week. A US official told Reuters that China was not currently expected to approve Western vaccines. It seems pretty far-fetched that China is giving the green light to Western vaccines at this point. It’s a matter of national pride, and they’d have to swallow a good chunk of it if they went that route, the official said. Haines also said North Korea recognizes that China is less likely to hold it accountable for what she called Pyongyang’s extraordinary number of weapons tests this year. Amid a record year for missile testing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week that his country aims to have the most powerful nuclear force in the world. Speaking at a subsequent panel, Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said China had no motivation to restrict any country, including North Korea, that was causing problems. in the USA. I would say quite differently that it is part of their strategy to solve these problems, Aquilino said of China. He said China had considerable leverage to pressure North Korea over its weapons tests, but he was not optimistic about Beijing doing anything. useful for stabilizing the region. -Reuter

