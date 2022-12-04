Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s dithering triggered winter lockdown’

The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s calls for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed.

Mr Hancock claimed he proposed the tiered restrictions system six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of ‘quibble’ from the then Prime Minister.

Although piecemeal regional restrictions were used during the summer, the formalized tier system was not introduced until October 12, 2020.

In his diaries, Mr Hancock said people had their “heads in the sand”, including the Prime Minister, and that the nationwide lockdown, in place from November to spring, could have been avoided.

He wrote in his diary on October 12: “In the six weeks since the tier system was proposed, there have been delays and debuffs at every stage as the virus grew faster than the worst case.”

“What’s most frustrating is that I’m portrayed as the one pushing for lockdown, when in reality it’s those with their heads in the sand who will get us to a full-fledged national lockdown.”

The tier system was first proposed at the end of August, according to Mr Hancock’s account, when he said he would ‘get Boris on board’.

But his diaries record that the Prime Minister was ‘still hesitating over the levels’ on September 15, just as the first signs of rising cases appeared.

Ten days later, Mr Hancock said he had “lost the argument” on tougher restrictions despite the spread of the virus hovering around the government’s worst-case scenario.

On September 29 the Prime Minister agreed to the levels, but by October 5 Mr Johnson had again changed his mind. Mr Hancock wrote: ‘For reasons best known to themselves, No10 are returning to the stands.’

“They want tough action, then they don’t want tough action, then someone comes to the Prime Minister and he changes his mind again.” FFS [for f***’s sake].’

The excerpt describes Mr Johnson as a leader unable to make a decision about tougher restrictions and whose views were swayed by the adviser he last spoke to.

But it also reflected his unease at people’s freedoms being restricted, despite rising numbers of infections heralding future deaths.

On September 16, daily cases were 3,760, but by October 5, when the Prime Minister balked at introducing levels, they had risen to 14,419.

When the nationwide lockdown was introduced a month later, almost 20,000 cases were being recorded each day, an all-time high at this stage of the pandemic, partly caused by the emergence of the more infectious Kent variant.

The easing of restrictions for three weeks in December pushed numbers to new highs and welcomed a return to lockdown in the days before Christmas.

Mr Hancock also cooperated with Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to put in place the full national lockdown in November 2020.

Writing in his diary on October 29, he wrote: “We are putting so many new domains into Tier 3 that it will soon be a national lockdown in all but name.

“If we had brought more difficult levels three weeks ago, like Prof. [Whitty] and I was arguing, we wouldn’t be in this position.

The next day, Mr Johnson agreed to a nationwide lockdown at a Covid strategy meeting. Mr Hancock then wrote: “The result is four weeks of lockdown and then back to inflated levels.

‘After winning the lockdown argument, I was exhausted but overjoyed and literally walked up the stairs to my office, stopping to see the professor, who had fought alongside me via Zoom.

“Secretary of State, you saved many lives with what you did today,” he replied.

“Fortunately, at the press conference, the Prime Minister gave his all, warning of thousands of deaths a day if we don’t do more.”

He added that the UK had ‘avoided a complete collapse of the NHS and those Lombardy scenes in our hospitals’. For now at least.

On November 1, he recalled that “Boris was still far from reconciled to the lockdown he had reluctantly allowed, continuing to worry that we would be accused of ‘blinking too soon’.

