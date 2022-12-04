Politics
Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s dithering triggered winter lockdown’
The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s calls for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed.
Mr Hancock claimed he proposed the tiered restrictions system six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of ‘quibble’ from the then Prime Minister.
Although piecemeal regional restrictions were used during the summer, the formalized tier system was not introduced until October 12, 2020.
In his diaries, Mr Hancock said people had their “heads in the sand”, including the Prime Minister, and that the nationwide lockdown, in place from November to spring, could have been avoided.
Mr Hancock claimed he proposed the tiered restrictions system six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of ‘quibble’ from the then Prime Minister.
He wrote in his diary on October 12: “In the six weeks since the tier system was proposed, there have been delays and debuffs at every stage as the virus grew faster than the worst case.”
“What’s most frustrating is that I’m portrayed as the one pushing for lockdown, when in reality it’s those with their heads in the sand who will get us to a full-fledged national lockdown.”
The tier system was first proposed at the end of August, according to Mr Hancock’s account, when he said he would ‘get Boris on board’.
But his diaries record that the Prime Minister was ‘still hesitating over the levels’ on September 15, just as the first signs of rising cases appeared.
Ten days later, Mr Hancock said he had “lost the argument” on tougher restrictions despite the spread of the virus hovering around the government’s worst-case scenario.
The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s pleas for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed
On September 29 the Prime Minister agreed to the levels, but by October 5 Mr Johnson had again changed his mind. Mr Hancock wrote: ‘For reasons best known to themselves, No10 are returning to the stands.’
“They want tough action, then they don’t want tough action, then someone comes to the Prime Minister and he changes his mind again.” FFS [for f***’s sake].’
The excerpt describes Mr Johnson as a leader unable to make a decision about tougher restrictions and whose views were swayed by the adviser he last spoke to.
But it also reflected his unease at people’s freedoms being restricted, despite rising numbers of infections heralding future deaths.
On September 16, daily cases were 3,760, but by October 5, when the Prime Minister balked at introducing levels, they had risen to 14,419.
When the nationwide lockdown was introduced a month later, almost 20,000 cases were being recorded each day, an all-time high at this stage of the pandemic, partly caused by the emergence of the more infectious Kent variant.
The easing of restrictions for three weeks in December pushed numbers to new highs and welcomed a return to lockdown in the days before Christmas.
Mr Hancock also cooperated with Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to put in place the full national lockdown in November 2020.
Writing in his diary on October 29, he wrote: “We are putting so many new domains into Tier 3 that it will soon be a national lockdown in all but name.
“If we had brought more difficult levels three weeks ago, like Prof. [Whitty] and I was arguing, we wouldn’t be in this position.
The next day, Mr Johnson agreed to a nationwide lockdown at a Covid strategy meeting. Mr Hancock then wrote: “The result is four weeks of lockdown and then back to inflated levels.
‘After winning the lockdown argument, I was exhausted but overjoyed and literally walked up the stairs to my office, stopping to see the professor, who had fought alongside me via Zoom.
“Secretary of State, you saved many lives with what you did today,” he replied.
“Fortunately, at the press conference, the Prime Minister gave his all, warning of thousands of deaths a day if we don’t do more.”
He added that the UK had ‘avoided a complete collapse of the NHS and those Lombardy scenes in our hospitals’. For now at least.
On November 1, he recalled that “Boris was still far from reconciled to the lockdown he had reluctantly allowed, continuing to worry that we would be accused of ‘blinking too soon’.
WE HAVE A VACCINE! CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST EXTRACT EXCLUSIVE ON MAIL+
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11500663/Matt-Hancock-says-Boris-Johnsons-dithering-sparked-winter-lockdown.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s dithering triggered winter lockdown’
- China Xi won’t accept vaccines despite threat of protests: US intelligence
- 2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule, Games, Scores, Dates, TV Channels, Tee Times, Venues
- World Cup 2022: America, the naive
- Imran won’t risk dissolving assemblies: Gilani
- Democrats Condemn Trump’s Call to End Constitution – Rolling Stone
- Actor confined to humorous roles, he wanted to get rid of his image – The New Indian Express
- 11 best protective cases for Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Swahili Fashion Week in Tanzania promotes talented designers – Xinhua
- French President Macron trusts his friend Narendra Modi to bring the two nations together to build peace and a sustainable world: The Tribune India
- Newfoundland actor wows in hit Netflix series
- Cricket WCQ: Nigeria takes fourth win in a row in Kigali