Trump calls for scrapping US Constitution, peddling false allegations of voter fraud





Former US President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, citing false claims that the 2020 presidential election results were fraudulent.

Trump’s message appeared to be a response to “The Twitter Files,” posted by journalist Matt Taibi in a series of tweets, which published email correspondence among Twitter staff deliberating whether to remove an article. from the 2020 New York Post on information regarding controversial overseas business relationships. material found on a laptop belonging to US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“So with the exposure of massive and widespread fraud and deception working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw in the results of the 2020 presidential election and declare the legitimate winner, or do you have a new election? wrote the former president.

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he added. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not tolerate, fake and fraudulent elections!”

The New York Post article, published three weeks before the 2020 election, reported on emails which the newspaper said came from Hunter Bidens’ laptop and which he allegedly received from Rudy Giuliani, the Trump’s personal attorney.

Twitter reportedly blocked the story from the platform at the time due to its policy on pirated and stolen material, but later reversed the decision. Emails released by Taibi showed Twitter staff divided over the move.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watching. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The White House slammed Trump’s remarks in a statement, saying, “You can’t just love America when you win.”

The United States Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for more than 200 years has ensured that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together regardless of party, and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said.

“It is the ultimate monument to all Americans who gave their lives to defeat selfish despots who abused their power and trampled on basic rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” he added.

Since his defeat in the 2020 election, Trump has falsely claimed the vote was rigged against him.

Last month, Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024, despite a poor showing among his hand-picked candidates in the midterm elections.

Trump recently came under fire for a dinner date with rapper Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The former president expressed admiration for West, but said Fuentes was brought in by the rapper and Trump didn’t know who he was, while refusing to comment on him.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

