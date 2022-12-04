Peace or politics? In Ukraine, Turkey has its eyes on both

Ukrainian soldiers observe Russian positions on the front line in eastern Ukraine on December 3, 2022. (AFP)

As Russia’s war in Ukraine now enters its 10th month, Turkey has become one of the most important external players in the conflict. While most world powers have chosen sides, Ankara has managed to preserve its ties with Moscow and Kyiv, positioning itself as a key mediator in efforts to end the conflict.

But is the quest for peace really the motivation of the Turks, or is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more interested in having as much influence as possible in Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hailed what he calls Turkey’s neutrality in the war. The irony, of course, is that while Ankara has maintained open lines of communication with both sides, it is far from neutral.

Turkey not only supplies Ukraine with Bayraktar drones but also with TRLG-230 laser-guided missiles. In October, the Turkish shipyard RMK Marine even launched the first Ukrainian anti-submarine naval vessel.

Additionally, Turkish drone maker Baykar is expected to complete the construction of a drone manufacturing facility in Ukraine within the next two years. Does this mean that Erdogan, a dear friend of Putin, has received guarantees from the Kremlin that Russian forces will not attack this Turkish investment?

As defeatist as this may sound for Putin, it would not be the first time the two leaders have made such an arrangement. They have a history of lucrative deals in a number of countries, from Syria and Libya to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Recently, Erdogan confirmed that he supports the shipment of Russian grain to poor African countries. Coincidentally or not, the countries to which Russia will send its grain for free Mali, Djibouti, Sudan and Somalia are the very places in which Turkey has tried to increase its influence.

So, from Erdogan’s perspective, Putin’s goodwill gesture will help Ankara achieve its own foreign policy goals.

Following the Crimean Bridge explosions in October, which hampered Russia’s ability to resupply its forces in Crimea, the Kremlin withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, accusing Ukraine of using the corridor of security it had created to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet. However, a telephone conversation with Erdogan was enough for Putin to change his mind and agree to allow Ukraine to continue exporting its grain via the Black Sea.

As a result, Turkey can now buy grain from both Ukraine and Russia at lower prices, which will greatly benefit Turkey’s inflation-hit economy.

Indeed, the extension of the grain deal once again positioned Turkey as an important player in the conflict and suggested that Erdogan has significant influence over Putin. But why?

Due to Moscow’s international isolation, Turkey has become Russia’s main gateway to the world. It remains the only NATO member country that has not imposed sanctions on Russia, providing Putin with an economic lifeline. It is therefore not surprising that the Kremlin has turned a blind eye to Ankara’s actions in Ukraine and, more recently, in Syria.

After Turkiye launched airstrikes in northern Syria last week, Erdogan stressed that he had not informed Putin in advance, despite Russia having its own military presence in the country. Erdogan is well aware that Moscow is unable to help either the Kurdish-dominated People’s Defense Units in northern Syria, Ankara’s primary target, or President Bashar Assad’s Syrian Arab Army.

Similarly, after Turkey recently decided to toughen rules governing tankers transiting through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, a move that could restrict the flow of Russian oil, Moscow once again had to bury its head in the sand. .

Essentially, Turkey is buying Russian silence. In 2021, the trade volume between Russia and Turkey reached almost $35 billion and is expected to approach $60 billion this year, according to Russian sources. Moreover, the Kremlin aims to increase its energy cooperation with Ankara and to make Turkey a regional gas hub.

Although Erdogan supports the gas plans, there is no guarantee that the EU will give the green light to such a project. This would require the construction of both the TurkStream 2 gas pipeline, first proposed in 2019 by Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian state energy company Gazprom, but also a new gas pipeline that would cross EU member states, the Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. If Russia remains under Western sanctions, such an outcome is unrealistic.

Despite his considerable influence over Putin, Erdogan is unlikely to have enough clout to end the war in Ukraine. What he can do is continue to mediate in an attempt to force Russia out of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and help Moscow and Kyiv reach agreements on grain and ammonia shipments, prisoner exchanges and perhaps even a ceasefire.

And yet, the bigger question is this: what’s in it for Erdogan? One possible answer is internal support. With general elections scheduled for June next year, Erdogan may seek to bolster his foreign policy record by using his influence over Putin to convince Turks that the Justice and Development Party is essential for security and the long-term economic growth of the Turkiyes.

Whatever the reasons, the fact remains that at this stage of Turkish-Russian relations, a single leader is in charge. This puts Erdogan in an enviable position; how he chooses to use this power could shape the region for years to come.

Nikola Mikovic is a political analyst in Serbia. His work primarily focuses on the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, with a particular focus on energy and pipeline policy.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News