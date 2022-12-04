Politics
Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s hesitation caused winter lockdown’
The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s calls for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed.
Hancock claimed to have proposed the system of strict restrictions six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of hesitation by the Prime Minister at the time.
Although piecemeal regional restrictions were used over the summer, the formalized tier system was not introduced until October 12, 2020.
In his diaries, Mr Hancock said people had their heads in the sand, including the Prime Minister, and that the nationwide lockdown, in effect from November into the spring, could have been avoided.
Hancock claimed to have proposed the system of strict restrictions six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of hesitation by the Prime Minister at the time.
He wrote in his diary on October 12: In the six weeks since I proposed the tier system, there have been delays and dilutions at every stage, while the virus has grown faster than in the worst case.
What is more frustrating is that I am portrayed as the one pushing the lockdown, when in reality it is those with their heads in the sand who will lead us to a full-fledged national lockdown.
The tier system was first offered in late August, by Hancock’s account, when he said he would buy Boris.
But his logs record that the Prime Minister was still hesitant on the levels on September 15, just as the first signs emerged that cases were rising.
Ten days later, Mr Hancock reported he had lost the discussion on tougher restrictions despite the spread of the virus hovering around the government’s worst-case scenario.
The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s calls for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed.
On September 29, the Prime Minister agreed to the levels, but by October 5, Johnson had again changed his mind. Mr Hancock wrote: For reasons well known to themselves, Number 10 is rowing through the stands again.
They want tough action, then they don’t want tough action, then someone goes to the Prime Minister and changes their minds again. ffs [for f***s sake].
The excerpt describes Johnson as a leader who was unable to come to a decision on tougher restrictions and whose views were swayed by the adviser he last spoke to.
But it also reflected his unease with the restriction of people’s freedoms, despite the fact that rising numbers of infections herald future deaths.
On September 16, daily cases were 3,760, but by October 5, when the Prime Minister wavered in introducing the levels, they had risen to 14,419.
When the nationwide lockdown was introduced a month later, nearly 20,000 cases were being reported each day, an all-time high at the time of the pandemic, partly caused by the emergence of the more infectious Kent variant.
The easing of restrictions for three weeks in December pushed numbers to new highs and led to a return to lockdown in the days before Christmas.
Mr Hancock also worked with Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to implement the full national lockdown in November 2020.
Writing in his diary on October 29, he wrote: We are putting so many new areas into Tier 3 that it will soon be a nationwide lockdown in all but name.
If we had brought more difficult levels three weeks ago, like Prof. [Whitty] and I was defending, we wouldn’t be in that position.
The next day, Johnson agreed to a nationwide lockdown at a Covid strategy meeting. Mr Hancock later wrote: The result is four weeks of confinement and then a return to improved levels.
Having won the lockdown argument, I was exhausted but elated and literally ran upstairs to my office, stopping to check on the teacher, who had fought hard alongside ama via Zoom.
Secretary of State, you saved many lives with what you did today, he replied.
Thankfully, at the press conference, the Prime Minister gave it his all, preventing thousands of deaths a day if we don’t do more.
He added that the UK had avoided a total collapse of the NHS and those scenes of Lombardy in our hospitals. For now at least.
On November 1, I remembered that Boris was still far from reconciled to the blockade he had reluctantly allowed, and he continued to worry that we would be accused of blinking too soon.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MATT HANCOCK AND WATCH THE VIDEO EXCLUSIVELY IN EMAIL+
|
Sources
2/ https://noticiasdelmundo.news/matt-hancock-dice-que-la-vacilacion-de-boris-johnson-provoco-el-encierro-de-invierno/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan postponed meetings with party lawmakers
- Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s hesitation caused winter lockdown’
- The first victory comes in spectacular fashion
- Peace or politics? In Ukraine, Turkey has its eyes on both
- Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies of colon cancer at 34
- In the College Football Playoff, Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU
- Dubai Future Lab signs deal to drive innovation in aviation and logistics
- Al Strobel dead: ‘Twin Peaks’ one-armed man was 83
- The White House criticizes Trump’s call for the termination of the constitution | Donald Trump News
- I trust “my friend” PM Modi to bring us together to build a peaceful and sustainable world: France Prez Macron
- LIVE UPDATES: Linda Reynolds says Brittany Higgins plans to sue her, earthquake revealed… – ABC
- Who wins: Musk’s Social Media Controversy or Musk’s Machine Focus & Innovation?