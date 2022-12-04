Matt Hancock says ‘Boris Johnson’s hesitation caused winter lockdown’

The winter lockdown would never have been necessary had Boris Johnson heeded Matt Hancock’s calls for tougher measures, the former health secretary has claimed.

Hancock claimed to have proposed the system of strict restrictions six weeks before it was finally introduced after weeks of hesitation by the Prime Minister at the time.

Although piecemeal regional restrictions were used over the summer, the formalized tier system was not introduced until October 12, 2020.

In his diaries, Mr Hancock said people had their heads in the sand, including the Prime Minister, and that the nationwide lockdown, in effect from November into the spring, could have been avoided.

He wrote in his diary on October 12: In the six weeks since I proposed the tier system, there have been delays and dilutions at every stage, while the virus has grown faster than in the worst case.

What is more frustrating is that I am portrayed as the one pushing the lockdown, when in reality it is those with their heads in the sand who will lead us to a full-fledged national lockdown.

The tier system was first offered in late August, by Hancock’s account, when he said he would buy Boris.

But his logs record that the Prime Minister was still hesitant on the levels on September 15, just as the first signs emerged that cases were rising.

Ten days later, Mr Hancock reported he had lost the discussion on tougher restrictions despite the spread of the virus hovering around the government’s worst-case scenario.

On September 29, the Prime Minister agreed to the levels, but by October 5, Johnson had again changed his mind. Mr Hancock wrote: For reasons well known to themselves, Number 10 is rowing through the stands again.

They want tough action, then they don’t want tough action, then someone goes to the Prime Minister and changes their minds again. ffs [for f***s sake].

The excerpt describes Johnson as a leader who was unable to come to a decision on tougher restrictions and whose views were swayed by the adviser he last spoke to.

But it also reflected his unease with the restriction of people’s freedoms, despite the fact that rising numbers of infections herald future deaths.

On September 16, daily cases were 3,760, but by October 5, when the Prime Minister wavered in introducing the levels, they had risen to 14,419.

When the nationwide lockdown was introduced a month later, nearly 20,000 cases were being reported each day, an all-time high at the time of the pandemic, partly caused by the emergence of the more infectious Kent variant.

The easing of restrictions for three weeks in December pushed numbers to new highs and led to a return to lockdown in the days before Christmas.

Mr Hancock also worked with Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, to implement the full national lockdown in November 2020.

Writing in his diary on October 29, he wrote: We are putting so many new areas into Tier 3 that it will soon be a nationwide lockdown in all but name.

If we had brought more difficult levels three weeks ago, like Prof. [Whitty] and I was defending, we wouldn’t be in that position.

The next day, Johnson agreed to a nationwide lockdown at a Covid strategy meeting. Mr Hancock later wrote: The result is four weeks of confinement and then a return to improved levels.

Having won the lockdown argument, I was exhausted but elated and literally ran upstairs to my office, stopping to check on the teacher, who had fought hard alongside ama via Zoom.

Secretary of State, you saved many lives with what you did today, he replied.

Thankfully, at the press conference, the Prime Minister gave it his all, preventing thousands of deaths a day if we don’t do more.

He added that the UK had avoided a total collapse of the NHS and those scenes of Lombardy in our hospitals. For now at least.

On November 1, I remembered that Boris was still far from reconciled to the blockade he had reluctantly allowed, and he continued to worry that we would be accused of blinking too soon.

