Tomorrow President Jokowi will open the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships





Loading…

President Joko Widodo is to open the VIII/2022 Junior Wushu World Championship at ICE Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Tangerang, Banten, from December 5 to 10, 2022 / Photo: Antara

TANGERANG – President Joko Widodo planned to open the world championships wushu Junior VIII/2022 at ICE Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Tangerang, Banten, December 5-10, 2022. So said Menpora Zainudin Amali. “First of all, I would like to express my gratitude and gratitude, on behalf of the government, to the President of PB WI, Airlangga Hartarto and all his staff for organizing the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships which will be opened by Mr. President Jokowi.” Menpora Zainudin Amali told reporters during a press conference for the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championship at ICE Bumi Serpong Damai Tangerang, Banten on Sunday (12/04/2022). World Championship wushu Junior 2022 will later involve 807 participants from 60 countries and 2 regions (Hong Kong and Macao). The number of participants was recorded as the largest compared to the previous event. READ ALSO: BWF World Tour 2022 Finals, Rionny Mainaky: Indonesia Bring Home At Least 1 Title In addition, this event is a reference to host the Youth Olympic Games 2022 Dakar, Senegal. “Once again, I am very grateful to have organized the world championship which is a preparation event for the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026. Wushu is also one of the 14 sports branches of the National Sports Grand Design ( DBON) whose primary goal is global achievement,” he explained. Meanwhile, IWUF General Secretary Zhang Qiuping also acknowledged that the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships have the highest involvement of participating countries.

Zhang Quiping, who spoke on behalf of the IWUF President, also expressed his extraordinary appreciation to the host, Tangerang Regency, the local committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora) and the Indonesian Federation of Wushu (PB WI). “We are very excited about the 8th World Junior Wushu Championships in Indonesia. This is the first major competition since the global pandemic, and I can feel the joy and happiness of these young athletes as they can participate in person and not virtually,” he said. READ ALSO: NBA Game Results, Sunday (04/12/2022): Warriors and Bucks Score Victory Zhang Qiuping is sure that this Wushu event will echo Indonesia’s love for sports, especially the Wushu culture which is so active and full of enthusiasm. Today, it spans several generations and attracts more and more young people across the world,” he explained. Zhang Quiping acknowledged that PB WI is one of the most active and enthusiastic 158 members of the IWF, always bringing great teams and successes in various international championships. The Dakar 2026 Games later. And that’s only 4 years from now. It brings us closer to the Certainly we have many young Olympic champions gathered at this Junior Wushu Championship,” he concluded. (fly)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.sindonews.com/read/960009/51/besok-presiden-jokowi-buka-kejuaraan-dunia-wushu-junior-2022-1670163157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos