Politics
Trade and Technology Council is a way to unite against China unless Europe derails it
For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect our common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful triple threat to the West, endangering our collective national security, economic prosperity and values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) view this Chinese threat very differently. But this week Board of Trade and Technology (TTC) offers a unique opportunity to more closely align US and EU strategies on China.
The December 5 meeting will be the third US-EU TTC meeting and the first since the release of the Biden administrations. National Security Strategy (NSS) which focuses on China, rather than Russia or terrorism, as the primary national security challenge. At the TTC, the US will again attempt to convince the EU of the urgency surrounding the Chinese threat and the need for unified Western trade and technology strategies to maintain our competitive advantage against Communist power. It is essential that Europe meets this moment and aligns itself with the United States.
American policymakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken out about the long-term strategic threat posed by China. As part of a bipartisan strategy to maintain a technological advantage over Beijing, the United States has sought to encourage its allies and partners to engage in the promotion of Western-style technology, while reducing dependence on vis-à-vis technology owned by China.
At the same time, the EU has shown no signs of slowing down in implementing a series of proposals aimed at boosting its domestic tech sector through policies that disproportionately target major US tech companies with actions. punitive. While European policymakers downplay how the EU’s digital sovereignty program often exempts Chinese companies from similar scrutiny, leading experts have expressed worry rather than promoting EU companies (as is the intention), such tough regulation will instead give an advantage to authoritarian regimes such as China, who wish to leverage their tech companies as a tool to strengthen their influence around the world. In fact, the West’s increased reliance on Chinese technology and supply chains is a specific stated strategy of President Xi Jinping.
European voters understand, however, that their leaders are out of step on these issues. A recent survey found that voters on both sides of the Atlantic see China and Russia as economic and security threats that need to be addressed urgently. In fact, large majorities of European voters agreed that the growing technological influence of China and Russia is a threat to their country’s national security (72%) and economy (70%). Eighty percent said they were alarmed by the prospect of foreign countries gaining a technological advantage over the United States and Europe. The fix: 88% of European voters called for greater Western cooperation to balance the growing technological influence of China and Russia, up 9 points from a year earlier.
If the United States does not push back when close EU allies pursue anti-American policies, there is an increased likelihood that similar initiatives will be replicated by governments around the world. Country of which Turkey, Indiaand even Canada already do. This ripple effect could fragment the open and free global internet in favor of the censored and firewalled internet model enforced by the Chinese Communist Party.
The US-EU TTC provides a tactical opportunity to work with our closest allies to ensure that trade and technology policies pursued on both sides of the Atlantic do not have unintended consequences for our national security, economy and our collective democracy. The NSS is clear that when it comes to this effort, technology is at the heart of today’s geopolitical competition. On December 5, the US government should ensure that the EU’s short-sighted emphasis on regulation does not undermine the national security imperative to out-compete China, because knowing which side is building is very important. the future.
Joseph Dunford, a four-star retired Marine Corps general, served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2015 to 2019. Frances Townsend served as the third United States Homeland Security Advisor from 2004 to 2008. Michael J. Morell was acting and deputy director. director of the CIA from 2010 to 2013. They co-chair the American Edge Project of the National Security Advisory Council.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/3760186-the-trade-and-tech-council-is-a-way-to-unify-against-china-unless-europe-derails-it/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trade and Technology Council is a way to unite against China unless Europe derails it
- Ask Amy: My Step-Mom Excludes Us For My Husband’s Ex-Wife
- Saudi Arabia Neom Media Hub Attracts First Bollywood Film Dunki Starring Shah Rukh Khan Books MBC Soap Exceptional
- Australian Securities Exchange to cut up to 200 jobs from blockchain project – Finance – Software
- Keke Palmer reveals her pregnancy in legendary fashion
- A brief UK Carrier Strike Group 2022 deployment concludes.
- Donald Trump reprimanded for calling to suspend the Constitution after the election
- Aspen Film taps Kate Hudson for 30th Academy Screenings opening night
- Tennis legend vows to bet after US veteran players are suspended – What’s going to make me participate more?
- 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Comedy Actor
- Tomorrow President Jokowi will open the 2022 World Junior Wushu Championships
- Imran Khan postponed meetings with party lawmakers