Trade and Technology Council is a way to unite against China unless Europe derails it

For eight decades, the United States and its European allies have worked side by side to protect our common security interests against threats from Russia. But a rising and emboldened China now presents a powerful triple threat to the West, endangering our collective national security, economic prosperity and values. Unfortunately, the United States and the European Union (EU) view this Chinese threat very differently. But this week Board of Trade and Technology (TTC) offers a unique opportunity to more closely align US and EU strategies on China.

The December 5 meeting will be the third US-EU TTC meeting and the first since the release of the Biden administrations. National Security Strategy (NSS) which focuses on China, rather than Russia or terrorism, as the primary national security challenge. At the TTC, the US will again attempt to convince the EU of the urgency surrounding the Chinese threat and the need for unified Western trade and technology strategies to maintain our competitive advantage against Communist power. It is essential that Europe meets this moment and aligns itself with the United States.

American policymakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken out about the long-term strategic threat posed by China. As part of a bipartisan strategy to maintain a technological advantage over Beijing, the United States has sought to encourage its allies and partners to engage in the promotion of Western-style technology, while reducing dependence on vis-à-vis technology owned by China.

At the same time, the EU has shown no signs of slowing down in implementing a series of proposals aimed at boosting its domestic tech sector through policies that disproportionately target major US tech companies with actions. punitive. While European policymakers downplay how the EU’s digital sovereignty program often exempts Chinese companies from similar scrutiny, leading experts have expressed worry rather than promoting EU companies (as is the intention), such tough regulation will instead give an advantage to authoritarian regimes such as China, who wish to leverage their tech companies as a tool to strengthen their influence around the world. In fact, the West’s increased reliance on Chinese technology and supply chains is a specific stated strategy of President Xi Jinping.

European voters understand, however, that their leaders are out of step on these issues. A recent survey found that voters on both sides of the Atlantic see China and Russia as economic and security threats that need to be addressed urgently. In fact, large majorities of European voters agreed that the growing technological influence of China and Russia is a threat to their country’s national security (72%) and economy (70%). Eighty percent said they were alarmed by the prospect of foreign countries gaining a technological advantage over the United States and Europe. The fix: 88% of European voters called for greater Western cooperation to balance the growing technological influence of China and Russia, up 9 points from a year earlier.

If the United States does not push back when close EU allies pursue anti-American policies, there is an increased likelihood that similar initiatives will be replicated by governments around the world. Country of which Turkey, Indiaand even Canada already do. This ripple effect could fragment the open and free global internet in favor of the censored and firewalled internet model enforced by the Chinese Communist Party.

The US-EU TTC provides a tactical opportunity to work with our closest allies to ensure that trade and technology policies pursued on both sides of the Atlantic do not have unintended consequences for our national security, economy and our collective democracy. The NSS is clear that when it comes to this effort, technology is at the heart of today’s geopolitical competition. On December 5, the US government should ensure that the EU’s short-sighted emphasis on regulation does not undermine the national security imperative to out-compete China, because knowing which side is building is very important. the future.

Joseph Dunford, a four-star retired Marine Corps general, served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2015 to 2019. Frances Townsend served as the third United States Homeland Security Advisor from 2004 to 2008. Michael J. Morell was acting and deputy director. director of the CIA from 2010 to 2013. They co-chair the American Edge Project of the National Security Advisory Council.