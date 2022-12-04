Trump’s call to rescind the Constitution draws criticism





An extraordinary anti-democratic statement by former President Donald J. Trump suggesting rescinding the Constitution to void the 2020 election drew some bipartisan condemnation over the weekend, with a flood of Democrats and a trickle of Republicans .

But he does not appear to have done more than similar past actions to prompt Republican officials to rule out backing Mr. Trump in 2024.

Inaccurately describing the contents of a just-released report on Twitter’s moderation decisions during the 2020 campaign, Mr. Trump again demanded that the 2020 election be canceled or re-run, calling for the first times explicitly to nullify the supreme law of the land.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he wrote in a post on his social network, Truth Social, on Saturday.

Mr. Trump was responding to a Friday night report about internal Twitter employee deliberations over the company’s 2020 decision to block links to a New York Post article that described emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Bidens. The report, a Twitter thread by writer Matt Taibbi, also criticized that the Biden campaign had a secondary channel to ask Twitter to remove certain tweets, although it noted that Republicans also had such a secondary channel.

What to know about Donald Trump today

Map 1 of 4

Briefcase. An appeals court has lifted a major hurdle in the investigation into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive government documents, ending a special review of records the FBI seized from his home and freeing up the Justice Department to that he uses them in his investigation.

Embrace extremism. As he launches his 2024 campaign, Mr. Trump has aligned himself with forces that were once outside the mainstream of American politics. Her dinner with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist, illustrated her growing embrace of the far right.

The explicit suggestion to suspend the Constitution was astonishing even by the standards of Mr. Trump, who has spent the past two years spreading lies about the 2020 election, which he lost, and promoting various illegal mechanisms to overthrow them. .

Less than three weeks ago, Mr. Trump announced a third presidential bid, a job in which the winner takes an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Several Republicans dismissed the comments. Well, obviously I don’t support that, said Rep-elect Mike Lawler, a Republican who ousted Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in a suburban New York neighborhood, on Sunday. The Constitution is established for a reason, to protect the rights of every American.

But many more have remained silent, including Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader who hopes to become president when Republicans take control of the chamber in January, and who made a point of saying last month that Republicans would read the Constitution out loud on the floor of the House. their first day in charge. Two representatives of Mr. McCarthy’s press did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

In an interview on ABCs This Week on Sunday morning, Rep. David Joyce of Ohio exemplified Republicans’ unwavering loyalty to Mr. Trump.

Mr Joyce dodged three questions from anchor George Stephanopoulos about Mr Trump’s comments and whether he would support Mr Trump in 2024, saying he believed Republicans would have a wide range of candidates and that he wanted to focus on making the most parties a new majority in the House.

When Mr. Stephanopoulos pressed him a fourth time, Mr. Joyce said, I will support whoever the Republican nominee is. With visible unease, Mr. Joyce then sought to defend that pledge after Mr. Stephanopoulos asked in disbelief: You can’t oppose someone who suspended the Constitution?

Well, it says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen, Mr Joyce said. But Mr. Trump followed through on many things other Republicans insisted he didn’t really mean, including his efforts to block certification of Mr. Bidens’ victory, which resulted in the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

