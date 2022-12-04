Democrats slam Trump for calling for termination of Constitution





Democrats condemned Donald Trump’s call to throw out the Constitution, saying it was a dangerous effort by the former president to make himself dictator.

Trump made his outrageous proposal in a post on social network Truth Social, writing: Do you throw away the 2020 presidential election results and declare yourself the LEGAL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

He added that our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! in his message on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said Trump continued to fall to new lows and vehemently condemned his comments.

Last week [Trump] dined with anti-Semites and now he’s calling for an end to constitutional democracy in the Americas. Donald Trump is out of control and a danger to our democracy, the New York senator said at a Sunday morning news conference in Manhattan. Now I’m glad to see that a number of Republican Party leaders, including [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell [of Kentucky], begin to condemn Trump. Better late than never. We need all voices to be raised against this attack and that is what it is: an attack on our democracy.

I therefore vehemently condemn the comments of past presidents and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the same, Schumer continued. If America does not get away from Donald Trump and his MAGA ideology, it will undermine our American way of life.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification as president in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ( Evan Vucci/AP)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens), newly chosen as House Minority Leader, called on Trumps to issue a bizarre statement.

Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break with him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into the extremism, not just of Trump but of Trumpism, he said. -he declares. Sunday on ABC this week.

The suspension of the Constitution is an extraordinary step, but we were used to extraordinary statements made by the former president, Jeffries said.

Ohio Republican Rep. Dave Joyce, appearing on the same TV news program, initially said he didn’t want to be drawn into controversy by commenting, but later dismissed the former presidents’ suggestion as not before not be taken seriously.

It says a lot of things, says Joyce. I can’t really chase every single one of those crazy statements.

He says a lot of things like that, but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen. So you have to accept the fact of the fantasy and the fantasy is that they were going to suspend the Constitution and go back, Joyce said.

Violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo/AP)

Trump, in his announcement two weeks ago that he was seeking re-election, made little mention of his persistent claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and that he was the rightful winner.

But he released his controversial remarks after new Twitter owner Elon Musk said the release of internal emails about Twitter’s decision ahead of the 2020 election to block access to a report on the Hunter Bidens’ laptop would show the social media giant being pressured by Democrats. to delete the story.

Days after hosting men who praise Hitler and the Nazis for dinner, Donald Trump is calling for an end to the United States Constitutions election process so he can be illegally returned to power, Rep. Don Beyer has said ( D-Va.) in a statement.

Trump’s words and actions go far beyond the bounds of acceptable political discourse; they stir up hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous, Beyer said.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) wrote on Twitter: Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just like he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud.

January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt to end the US Constitution. He is a repeat offender, he added.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Trump’s comments were anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.

You can’t just love America when you win, he said in a statement Saturday.

With Rebecca White

