Mazloum Abdi is the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Politics
Reviews | The Kurds are America’s staunchest ally in Syria. Do not forget us.
Today, Kobane is threatened again and any gains from these partnerships are also at risk.
This time the threat does not come from the terror of the Islamic State, but from a US ally and a member of NATO. For more than a week, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rained bombs our cities, killing civilians, destroying critical civilian infrastructure and targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces as they work to contain ISIL.
For the people of our region, the military defeat of the Islamic State has never been our only objective. At every stage of our fight against the terrorist group on the battlefield, we have taken steps to crush the ideology behind it by building a system based on inclusion, pluralism and equality. In Raqqa, for example, where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi once ruled ISIS territory, syrian women are now prominent leaders.
In 2015, we created the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurds, Arabs and Assyrians determined to defeat the Islamic State. In every city we liberated, our people set up local governments that, for the first time in Syria, represented all ethnicities and religions and gave women equal power.
We have sometimes been criticized for not living up to western democratic standards. Our system is not perfect: we had to build it while we were at war for our existence and under a crushing economic blockade.
But in terms of the quality of governance and security that we were able to provide, we surpassed all other authorities in Syria and none of this would have been possible without the victory in Kobani and the international support it gave to our resistance.
Today, the Turkish offensive against our region puts all this under renewed threat.
A strike in the border town of Derikhomeland of Kurds, Yazidis and Christians, killed more than 10 civilians. Another targeted the base near the town of Hasakah, where I work with the United States to plan operations against ISIS, striking a few hundred meters from the American forces. I believe it was an attempt on my life: Turkey murdered several of my colleagues in the SDF and our administration this year.
Adding to the terror and chaos of the bombing campaign, Erdogan keep threatening a ground invasion of our territory. We know what the consequences of such an attack will be, because Turkey has already done it twice.
The Turkish invasions of Afrin in 2018 and Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad in 2019 moved hundreds of thousands of people and disrupted the global fight against the Islamic State. After years of Turkish domination, these regions are now infamous for chaos, instability, infighting and the presence of extremists.
Where our administration once protected ethnic coexistence, religious freedom, and women’s rights, Turkish forces and Turkish-backed militias commit untold abuses against ethnic and religious minorities and women with impunity.
Under our administration, Afrin was the only part of northwestern Syria spared from radical Islamists. Since the area came under Turkish control, al-Qaeda-affiliated groups operate freely in its territory. This summer, a US drone strike killed Maher al-Agal, one of the main Islamic State leaders there.
Turkey does not threaten our people and the security and stability for which we have sacrificed so much because of everything we have done. As a pretext for war, Erdogan accused our forces of being involved in a murderous attack in Istanbul. Let me be clear: we deplore and condemn this act of terror, dismiss all accusations of involvement and reiterate our condolences to the victims. We reiterate our request an investigation and are ready to help if there is one.
We don’t ask anyone to fight for us. My people are still here because we have stood alone countless times before. If necessary, we will resist again. What we ask is that the world be with us in a more difficult task: peace.
We believe that the roots of the conflicts that have caused so much pain and suffering in our region are political. There is no inherent hatred between Kurds and Turks: Turkish leaders have made a political choice to view Kurds as a security threat and to deprive us of our basic democratic rights. In the past, Erdogan negotiated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to end the armed conflict between the group and the Turkish state and resolve the Kurdish issue through peaceful means.
When those talks were taking place, we lived in peace with our Turkish neighbours. If they were to restart, we would be able to do it again.
And when our region was threatened in 2019, the PKK proposed, in this same newspaper, to sit down and seek a political solution. The call went unanswered and Turkey invaded and occupied two of our cities a few months later.
If the international community had firmly opposed a Turkish invasion and had come out in favor of peace, things could have turned out very differently. Although no one can turn back time, we can learn from the tragedies of the past.
We declare our readiness to play a useful role in reviving these talks and achieving the peace we seek. We call on the international community to take immediate concrete steps to prevent a Turkish invasion and promote a political solution to the Kurdish conflict based on democracy, coexistence and equal rights. The existence of our people and the security of the region depend on it.
