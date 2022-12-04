Hong Kong billionaire set to resurrect ghost town London





A Hong Kong billionaire is set to resurrect plans for a huge development in east London once championed by Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Ivan Ko, a property tycoon behind the redevelopment of Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, has expressed interest in a 35-acre site opposite London City Airport which was originally intended to be the city’s answer capital in Venice, according to city sources. Beijing-based Advanced Business Park (ABP) won a £1.7 billion contract in 2013 from London Mayor Boris Johnson to develop the site. Proposals included a snowdome and Chinese schools, offices, stores and homes. Announced as Chinese investors flocked to London following the Olympics, it was hoped the scheme would create thousands of jobs in the region. However, construction was halted at the site two years ago, which is now called a ghost town. The town hall agreed a final termination with the ABP in February this year. The site piqued Mr Ko’s interest at a time of intense scrutiny of Chinese investment in the UK. Rishi Sunak said last week that the golden age of economic relations with China was coming to an end – the phrase has long been associated with Mr Cameron and his push for closer relations with Beijing ten years ago. year. The Prime Minister said: “We recognize that China poses a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, a challenge that becomes more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism.” Mr Ko made a catchy speech to Irish officials two and a half years ago when he proposed building a new city in the country that would allow 50,000 Hong Kong residents to escape China’s security laws. It was reported at the time that he was considering six locations between Dublin and Belfast to build the new city, which he called Nextpolis. Mr. Ko is also chairman of Recas Group, a property company that rebuilt part of Hong Kong’s airport in 2017. According to Recas’ website, the company also has a partnership with the Greater China Fund. Mr. Ko is a member of the advisory board of the Grand China Fund, which invests in real estate in mainland China. Victoria Harbor Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/12/04/hong-kong-billionaire-poised-resurrect-london-development-championed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos