Donald Trump criticized for his remarks on the American Constitution

Washington:

Donald Trump’s suggestion that the United States is not following rules and regulations, including “those found in the Constitution”, drew scathing rebukes from politicians of both parties over the weekend, a top Democrat calling it “a danger to our democracy”.

What many saw as a bizarre proposition from a singularly unconventional former president came in his latest social media post hammering baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Given what he called “massive and widespread fraud and deception” involving tech companies and the Democratic Party, “do you reject the results of the 2020 presidential election and declare yourself the LEGAL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?

“Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Even by Trump’s unorthodox standards, the suggestion to ignore the constitutional norms that form the bedrock of the American political system was staggering.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” a White House statement said, adding, “You cannot love America only when you win”.

“He’s out of control”

Politicians from both parties took to Twitter to express their agreement.

“He calls for the end of American constitutional democracy,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “He is out of control and a danger to our democracy.”

Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, called Trump’s proposal “un-American and fascist.”

And Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, said Trump had “openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him.”

Some have.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, said now “not a single conservative can legitimately support him,” adding: “This is insane”.

And John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser before the two fell out, said “all true conservatives must oppose his 2024 presidential campaign.”

“Clear and present danger”

Trump’s post on Truth Social came a day after Elon Musk – who, as the new owner of Twitter, had reinstated Trump’s banned account on the platform – released internal correspondence showing how staff at the company was engaging with Democrats and others ahead of the 2020 election.

Conservatives had accused Twitter of removing posts criticizing Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

But there was “no compelling evidence that the tech giant bowed to the will of Democrats,” the Washington Post said.

The former president has suffered a series of setbacks, starting with the poor performance of several candidates he backed in November’s midterm elections.

And Trump drew angry and bipartisan criticism after hosting two known anti-Semites – singer Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes – for a dinner party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

There have also been legal setbacks: The Supreme Court ruled that Trump must turn over past tax returns to a House committee, and an appeals court halted a third-party review of classified documents seized from Mar -a-Lago.

