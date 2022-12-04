Trump wants to return to the White House at all costs : NPR





Donald Trump has called for “the repeal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” so that he can be returned to the White House.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Donald Trump wants to be reinstated as president. Yes, he is running again for this position, but he does not rule out other means. In a statement he posted online yesterday, Trump called for, in quotes, “the removal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” to make up for his 2020 election loss. which we will begin this Sunday with NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us this morning, Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Glad to be here.

RASCOE: So a former president, the highest constitutional office in the country, says he’s willing to end the Constitution to regain that office. It’s not something that can be ignored, is it?

LIASSON: No, it’s not. Trump posted this weekend on Truth Social, which is his social media company, his platform. He posted the usual lie that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, but then added, quoting: “Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” So even for someone who is a norm breaker like Donald Trump, it’s a pretty deep norm to undermine.

RASCOE: And, I mean, so you have House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants to be Speaker of the House in January when the Republicans take control and said that one of the very first things the Republicans would do with their majority would be to read the Constitution. out loud on the floor of the house. So what does McCarthy have to say about what Trump is proposing?

LIASSON: Nothing yet. The White House condemned Trump’s remarks. Some Democrats condemn it, but pretty much silence so far from Republicans. They generally don’t like to criticize Donald Trump in public, although after Trump’s dinner recently at Mar-a-Lago with an outspoken white supremacist anti-Semite, more Republicans were ready to criticize him, but Trump seemed to invite a Republican reaction. He also posted over the weekend — he said, “I wonder what Mitch McConnell and the RINOs” — which only mean Republicans by name — are “thinking now.”

RASCOE: Well, I want to play something billionaire Peter Thiel said. It’s here.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PETER THIEL: You know, I think one thing that should be made – singled out here is, you know, the media always takes Trump at face value. It never takes it seriously, but it always takes it literally. I think a lot of voters who vote for Trump take Trump seriously but not literally. And so when they hear things like the Muslim commentary or the commentary on the wall or things like that, the question is not, you know, are you going to build a wall like the Great Wall of China? What they hear is that we are going to have a healthier and more sensible immigration policy.

RASCOE: I mean, it was at the National Press Club in October 2016. The thing is, after Trump won, the thing was, he wanted a big physical wall. He took steps to prevent people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. And, you know, after January 6, you know, he was saying that, you know, he didn’t – you know, he didn’t concede. And there were real consequences to that. As…

LIASSON: That’s right. I think the lesson we’ve all learned is to take Donald Trump seriously and literally. I think it was an expression first used by journalist Salena Zito. And the problem for the Republican Party is that it has a problem with Trump. He is the favorite for the nomination in 2024. He could easily win – against a packed group of opponents. He inflames the Republican base, but he also inflames the opposition, maybe even more. And Republicans have no ideological, moral or ethical problem with Trump. They’re just worried that now he’s so far from the mainstream that he looks like a loser to them.

RASCOE: I mean, Tuesday is the last day of voting in Georgia’s runoff election. The big race is – on the ballot is for the US Senate, of course. Is there less at stake now that we know which party will control the Senate?

LIASSON: Yes, there is less at stake because the Senate majority is not at stake on this Georgia runoff, but there is still a lot at stake. A majority of 51 to 41, if the Democrats were to win this race means Vice President Harris doesn’t have to be on the Hill all the time to break 50/50 ties. That means Joe Manchin is no longer the center of the universe for Democrats. It also means that Democrats in the Senate, if they were to win Georgia’s runoff, would actually get majorities in the committees. Committees don’t have to be split in two. And, of course, politically, if Herschel Walker, Trump’s hand-picked candidate, loses Georgia’s runoff, it will be another blow to Trump’s role as Republican kingmaker.

RASCOE: And you meant 51-49, didn’t you?

LIASSON: I meant 51-49. Yes.

RASCOE: Yes. That’s NPR’s national political correspondent, Mara Liasson. Thank you very much Mara.

LIASSON: Thank you.

