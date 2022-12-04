Jiang Zemin Has Committed 3 Major Crimes; Xi Jinping will soon purge Jiang’s faction: expert





Commentator yuan hongbing said Jiang Zemin, former general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP), who died on November 30, had committed three major crimes. Yuan also said that CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping is full of hatred for Jiang and may purge Jiang’s family soon. In an interview with Da Ji Yuan on December 1, Yuan said that Jiang’s first crime was to have completely corrupted the morality of Chinese society. Yuan explained that Jiang’s time in power was a time of widespread corruption, unprecedented power corruption, and a wave of corruption sweeping through all aspects of Chinese society. Corruption has pushed and corrupted the morality of Chinese society. Jiang’s second crime was the loss of a huge amount of Chinese property. During Jiang’s rule, tens of millions of corrupt Chinese officials colluded with foreign white leftists and Wall Street to form a vampire alliance. This alliance has enslaved and exploited 250 million migrant workers in China for 20 years, causing the flow of vast amounts of Chinese wealth overseas and causing serious damage to the Chinese economy. Jiang’s third major crime was ordering the persecution of Falun Gong. Yuan said that during his reign, Jiang increased his ideological and mental control over the Chinese people. In particular, he carried out brutal persecutions, massacres and mass arrests of Falun Gong practitioners and committed crimes against humanity that angered humans and gods. Yuan Hongbing lamented that Jiang did not have a fair trial during his lifetime for this third charge. Talk about the relationship between Jiang and the current CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping. Yuan said Xi especially hated Jiang. According to observers, Xi especially hates Jiang because Jiang’s faction has repeatedly wanted to assassinate Xi to put Jiang’s people in the position of general secretary of the CCP. Yuan said that there were about 13,000 people in Jiang’s faction. This list was compiled by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection under Xi. The estimated wealth of these people (Jiang’s faction) is equivalent to the annual GDP of China, i.e. up to more than twenty trillion dollars. Yuang assessed this, with the current state of China’s economy in recession. Xi will want to quickly purge Jiang’s faction to make up for the economic shortfall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebl.com/china/jiang-zemin-committed-3-major-crimes-xi-jinping-will-soon-purge-jiangs-faction-expert.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos