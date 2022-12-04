Trump’s tax documents and what Congress can do with them, explained





After three contentious years, the House Ways and Means Committee can finally get its hands on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. But it remains to be seen whether the Committee will release this information to the public.

Trump’s tax returns should have been public information since his 2016 nomination. Now that Congress has access to the documents, the appropriate committees can determine whether he committed financial indiscretions and whether the IRS treated him properly . But it also opens the door for the public and the media to examine these documents, which could tell us the nature of his finances, whether he exploited tax loopholes or committed financial crimes, and his financial ties to powerful and influential people. other governments while he was in office.

Trump has long sought to keep his returns secret, but a Supreme Court ruling in November means the committee can access them, despite his strenuous efforts to keep them private. Some of Trump’s tax documents are already public information, via a 2020 New York Times report. This report showed his manipulation of the tax system and his financial reports in order to pay minimal taxes or, in many cases, nothing at all.

The documents the committee can now access include six years of former presidents’ tax returns, from both his professional and personal filings and covering much of his time in the White House, according to CNN.

Trump has fought to keep his returns private since committee chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) requested them in April 2019. The Treasury Department initially denied the request, sparking a years-long court battle.

But it’s not necessarily the committees’ goal to release Trump’s finances in broad daylight, they ostensibly want the information to assess the IRS presidential audit process, something all presidents and vice presidents suffer each year during their tenure.

The Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, told CNN last week it was complying with the court order to turn over the documents to the committee. Although the committee met on Thursday to discuss what it would do with the documents, Neal told reporters the same day that he would not comment on whether he had seen them or what exactly the committee planned to do, Roll Call reported Thursday.

This is very sensitive information, he said at the time. We intend to treat it professionally.

What is a presidential audit and why does the Ways and Means Committee care?

It’s unclear exactly why Trump went to such lengths to protect his tax records. But even if his recent tax records have come out, they might not satisfy people asking that question both because it’s not the one the ways and means committee decided to answer and because the records may not be made public.

Given the length of time it took the committee to access the records, the committee will not be able to conduct a thorough assessment of the records until Republicans take over the leadership of the House and the committee in January.

What interests me most about getting the ways and means of the returns is what it will say about the IRS audit of those returns, said Harvard Law School professor emeritus Keith Fogg, to Vox via email. Are the audits finished now? How much, if any, did he owe? Did he pay it? What special steps has the IRS taken to verify the statements of a candidate/president?

Trump declined to release his 2016 campaign tax returns, saying he was being audited and would release them once that process was complete. A 2020 New York Times investigation showed he fought a decade-long battle over a $72.9 million refund he received on his 2010 tax return.

I suspect the NY Times gave us most of the information on his returns and the new data will only confirm what has already been made public, Fogg said.

The committees’ request is about the process for reviewing Trump’s tax records while he was president, rather than the information they contain.

Returns from presidents and vice presidents are audited annually whether or not they raise red flags that could result in another taxpayer being audited, said Daniel Hemel, a professor at the University of New York, to Vox by e-mail. The verification procedure for these declarations is unique to these files, as indicated in the Internal Revenue Manual. They are supposed to receive a quick and thorough review under rigorous security measures. One of the reasons for the House Ways & Means Committee investigation is to learn how, in practice, these audits differ from audits of other returns, Hemel said.

The other question the documents could answer is, as Hemel told Vox, whether the IRS handled red flags appropriately.

By reviewing the returns themselves, a congressional committee could learn if there are any suspicious items that, in a normal audit, would warrant follow-up, he said. And then the committee could investigate whether the IRS actually tracked those things and to what effect.

Depending on the results of the review, Congress could amend the process through legislation.

How could the documents become public?

Despite the legitimate public interest in Trump’s tax returns, there is still a shroud of secrecy around them. These are sensitive private documents, even if they belong to a public figure and a former politician, and they should be treated that way, as required by the Internal Revenue Manual.

Legally, the IRS must provide statements to the Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee, or Joint Committee on Taxation upon written request from the committee chair, but this does not give these bodies carte blanche to make them public. .

But what these three committees can do, Hemel pointed out in an article for Lawfare, is submit the documents in legislation or a report to the entire House or Senate, or both, at any time, putting this information on the public record.

There are political reasons for the House committee to keep the documents confidential at this time. First, it would be bait and switch to make them public; Neal has said multiple times since he requested the information in 2019 that the committees’ sole intent was to review the presidential audit process not to release it for political purposes or to embarrass Trump.

Given that the committee probably won’t (or at least probably shouldn’t, as Hemel argues) release the documents to Congress, and complete a thorough review of the presidential audit process until January 3, when the Republicans will take the helm of the committee, there are still ways Congress could proceed with the review of audit procedures and possibly release Trump’s tax documents.

Now that the highest court has ruled that Trump cannot block congressional committees from obtaining his statements and the requested documents, the Senate Finance Committee, which will remain under Democratic control, could step in and request the documents, effecting its own assessment of the presidential audit process. . That, Hemel said, could motivate Congress to make legislative changes to the process if necessary or refer the Justice Department for prosecution if the facts warrant. From there, the committee could release the documents to the entire Senate, making such a referral or designating some other legitimate reason for doing so.

Given the scope of the ways and means committees’ reasoning for requesting Trump’s tax returns, the public likely won’t see those documents anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t or never will.

