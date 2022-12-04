Concerns Rise Over Global Security Implications of Turkey’s Military Strategy Against Syrian Kurds





Tragically, what would revive Western support for the Kurds…would be another ISIS terrorist attack, God forbid, in Europe or the United States that would remind people that we did not in fact defeat the Kurds. Islamic State, Taspinar said. Turkey says Syrian Kurds are allied with a nearly four-decade-long PKK Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people on both sides. The Syrian Kurdish allies of the United States deny any attack in Turkey. US Central Command and many members of Congress praise the Syrian Kurds as brave comrades-in-arms. In July, the Central Command angered Turkey by tweeting condolences for a Syrian Kurdish deputy commander and two other female fighters killed in a drone strike blamed on Turkey. In 2019, a public outcry from fellow Republicans and many others killed a plan by President Donald Trump, which he announced after a call with Erdogan, to extricate US troops from an expected Turkish attack on Kurdish allies in Syria. Then-presidential candidate Joe Biden was among those who expressed outrage. The Kurds played a vital role in helping us defeat ISIS and too many have lost their lives. Now President Trump has abandoned them. Shameful, Biden tweeted at the time. The measured US response now, even after some Turkish strikes hit near sites that host US forces, reflects the important strategic role that Turkey, as a NATO member, plays in the efforts of the United States. alliance to counter Russia in Europe. The US State Department and USAID did not immediately respond to questions about whether the Turkish strikes had hampered aid workers and operations in partnership with the United States. Turkey, which has close ties with Russia and the United States, was a key contributor to the efforts of its NATO allies against Russia during the conflict in Ukraine. This includes providing armed drones to Ukraine and helping mediate between Russia and the United States and others. But Turkey is also seeking to exert influence within the alliance by preventing Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. Turkey is demanding that Sweden hand over Kurdish exiles it says are affiliated with Kurdish PKK insurgents. Turkey’s official news agency reported that Sweden had extradited a PKK member and that he was arrested on Saturday upon his arrival in Istanbul. Turkey is one of only two of the 30 NATO members that has not yet signed the Nordic countries into NATO. Hungary, the other, should do it. At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, last week, NATO diplomats refrained from publicly confronting Turkey, avoiding offense which could set back further the cause of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs made it clear to his European counterparts that Turkey had not yet been appeased, with regard to the reception in Finland or Sweden of Kurdish exiles. We reminded that ultimately it is the Turkish people and the Turkish parliament who have to be convinced, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on the sidelines.

