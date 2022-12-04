Hancock-up & Covid disaster – the panic in our democracy was caused by people we were supposed to trust

In newspapers brimming with self-pity, Matt Hancock reveals the precise moment Boris Johnson tried to stop the lockdown, turning Britain into a desperate economy.

It was 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. I was minding my own business when suddenly, Ping! It was Boris who left in one, says Hancock in his diary.

1 Public Health England ‘experts’ employed to protect us from pandemics were caught off guard

The Prime Minister asked why the whole population was behind bars for a deadly infection mainly for the over 80s.

Why have schools been padlocked, hospital wards closed and life or death surgery halted on behalf of an age group with a 6% chance of dying, Boris asked.

If I was 80 years old and told that the choice was between destroying the economy and risking exposing myself to a disease that I had a 94% chance of surviving, I know what I would prefer, a said BoJo.

The same issue has reverberated across continents until this very moment, as totalitarian Beijing finally caves to public fury after three years of brutal incarceration.

China is responsible not only for the millions of people killed by its homegrown bat flu, but also for the panic that continues to distort the way we live our lives today.

The panic in our liberal democracy was caused by people we were supposed to trust.

Public Health England experts employed to protect us from pandemics were caught off guard.

The ministers gave in to the scientists at Sage, the control freak leftists led by Bonking Boffin Neil Ferguson and communist Susan Michie.

We have created our own dictatorship, with Stasi informers and curtain-raisers.

NHS officials have scrapped vital health checks.

General practitioners have disappeared.

Private hospitals were requisitioned and left empty.

The Costly Nightingale rooms were opened, never to be used.

Work ethic destroyed

Teachers unforgivably abandoned their duty of care, closing schools while beleaguered single mothers struggled to educate children at the kitchen table.

Mental health problems are now endemic.

The work ethic has been destroyed.

Millions of people WTF from home.

The wave of strikes by railway workers, nurses and 999 opportunistic responders is the legacy of lockdowns, four-day weeks and early retirement with work-related benefits.

Don’t get sick for Christmas.

BoJos’ question was never answered.

He was crushed by Hancock, who condemned casual sex in Covid times but was caught with his pants down in an atrocious video by Sun.

Hancock says talking to his wife Martha about his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo has been the hardest conversation of his life.

He doesn’t say how hard it was for her or their three children, the youngest waking up to hear the news.

Fortunately, after a few hours, he [Boris] running out of stats and steam, Hancock writes in diaries sold to a newspaper under a six-figure deal.

Lucky for whom?

Not for the two women arrested by the police for sipping coffee in the open countryside.

Or the queen, forced to cry alone at her husband’s funeral.

Or the tens of thousands of preventable deaths from other causes, which already eclipse Covid.

Or the outbreak of Strep A in children who lost their immunity during lockdown.

Thanks to Hancock, Ferguson and Michie, the nation has gone mad.

There were even calls to release prisoners in case they caught the virus.

We all have our own memories. Mine are the chants of the BBC’s Clive Myrie: Were All Afraid, Were All Afraid, And Crematorium Jobs Worth Running To Stop A Son From Hug His Grieving Mother.

Hancock was not the only hardliner on the lockdown.

So did Minister Michael Gove and current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who praised Chinese cops for locking his sister in her Beijing flat.

Difficulties and loss

And with Labor gearing up for government, it’s worth remembering that Keir Starmer sought far more lockdown and backed the EU sulkers who wanted to stop us handing out the first vaccine.

These are all questions for a major public inquiry led by Baroness Heather Hallett, who will begin calling witnesses in April.

Meeting those who lost loved ones earlier this year, I was struck by the devastating nature of their loss, by the impact of the restrictions on their ability to grieve, says Lady Hallett.

Millions of people have felt hardship and loss, and for some, life will never be the same.

Call first witness Im A Celeb survivor Matt Hancock…with or without his camel penis.

Hats off to Brighty, the brilliant designer of the Suns who illuminates this column every Monday.