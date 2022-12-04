Observers say Jokowi volunteers should have disbanded





Observers believe that President Joko Widodo’s volunteers should have dispersed. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Executive Director of the Coffee Shop Survey Institute, Kunto Adi Wibowo, highlighted the existence Volunteer Jokowi which still carries out various actions and activities. Kunto Adi felt that the Jokowi Volunteers should have disbanded when Jokowi won the presidential election and the election was over. “The problem is that usually these volunteers separate after the elections. Because elected or lost, yes done. In Indonesia, the problem is that (the existence of) volunteers is (is) new. But these volunteers did not disperse. These volunteers should have ended,” Kunto Adi said during a discussion titled “Examining Jokowi’s Comfort Zone” in Jakarta, Sunday (4/12/2022). This political observer from the University of Padjadjaran suspects that the presence of these volunteers has provided a comfort zone for Jokowi. He said that there was a symbiosis of mutualism that has been created since the existence of the volunteers until now. “That’s why we say the comfort zone, lest there be a symbiosis of mutualism here. Pak Jokowi feels comfortable with the volunteers because the volunteers are always there, which shouldn’t be there,” he said. Furthermore, Kunto Adi then questioned Jokowi’s public leadership. Because, as a statesman, he must uphold values ​​that put the public first. Jokowi himself, he said, has the potential to become a statesman. Because a statesman was born because of various crises. But unfortunately, according to him, the various actions and policies decided by Jokowi are contrary to public opinion. He set an example during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as various other crises, Jokowi instead focused on things that did not serve the public interest, such as prioritizing the development of the capital of archipelago (IKN). “The IKN was a survey by cafes before the law was published (IKN), more than 60% rejected the IKN. The public of interest says we don’t need an IKN. But Jokowi is actually pushing for IKN,” he said. Besides the IKN, there was also the ratification of the Omnibus law which also aroused a lot of opposition from the public, etc. Kunto Adi believes that Jokowi should pay more attention to issues of public interest. “In my opinion, it’s like Pak Jokowi wants to be seen as a statesman, has a legacy, but in the end he chose legacies which are great monuments in nature but don’t serve the interest general or general public,” Kunto Adi said. . Kunto Adi also thinks Jokowi should be able to get out of his comfort zone right now. Jokowi’s current leadership, he continued, is an important note in choosing the next leader in 2024.

