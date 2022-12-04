A long struggle in conflict with palm oil companies, finally SAD 113 obtains a communal certificate

After p113-year-old Suku Anak Dalam community in land dispute with PT Berkah Sawit Utama (BSU) finally there is a bright spot. On Friday (1/12/22), President Joko Widodo presents the municipal certificates at SAD 113 wide area of ​​770 hectares.

Abas Subuk’s voice was heavy. She held back tears of emotion as President Joko Widodo handed over a communal certificate of 770 hectares of land to Suku Anak Dalam 113 community at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday (1/12/22). The community’s decades-long struggle to bring its lands into conflict with PT Berkah Sawit Utama (BSU) has finally paid off.

Al-Hamdulillah. The fight was successful. We got the land that was seized. I am moved. Pak Jokowi immediately gave it away, he said, Thursday (1/12/22).

Abas Subuk, leader of the SAD 113 community, represents 744 families from the Anak Dalam tribe who were verified by the Jambi Integrated Conflict Management Team in 2020-2021.

He said that together with the SAD 113 community, they agreed to the decision to return 770 hectares of land to BSU in exchange for the 3,550 hectares of Suku Anak Dalam communal land they claimed.

The SAD lands of 3,550 hectares consist of community agriculture, bush and residential areas.

The company has changed ownership and name. From PT BDU, in 1992 it changed its name and owner to PT Asiatic Persada (Asian). Then in 2016, it changed its name again to PT Berkah Sawit Utama (BSU), until now.

SAD 113 has been involved in land disputes with Asiatic since 1986. Asiatic’s HGU is 20,000 hectares, with a combined location permit and legality number 2,272 dated December 16, 2000, there is an additional permit for 7 252 hectares. These lands are each managed by Asiatic’s subsidiaries, PT Jammmer Tulen with 3,871 hectares and PT Maju Perkasa Sawit with 3,381 hectares.

The authorized location is a forest area where the SAD 113 group lives, consisting of three hamlets, Tanah Menang, Pinang Tinggi and Padang Salaj. This location has existed since the Dutch colonial period.

On October 27, 1927, September 4, 1930 and December 20, 1940, the Dutch government published a letter noting the existence of hamlets (settlements of inhabitants of the SAD accompanied by a mention of limits).

Since 2003, SAD 113 began to fight intensely to acquire their lands in various ways, from mediation, mass actions to the Jambi march in Jakarta, land occupations and others. It’s not until 2021 that they get a bright spot.

Jambi’s Integrated Land Dispute Management Team conducted SAD 113 verification to determine communal land ownership.

The last time we walked to Jakarta to meet the ATR/BPN Minister was in August 2020, after that there was a meeting in Jambi with the Governor to determine Timdu and verify him. There have been many tears, sweat and even lives for this struggle, Abas said.

For nearly a year, the Government of Jambi, the Government of Batanghari and the Government of Muaro Jambi through the Child Tribal Conflict Management Task Force (SAD) 113 vs BSU have carried out the identification and verification of SAD 113 residents. In January 2022, based on the work of this team, the Governor of Jambi finally decided to validate the data from the community verification of SAD 113 results there are 744 families.

After the local government and the parties completed the verification, on January 13, 2022, the results of the verification were officially submitted by the Jambi government to the Minister of Agrarian Affairs/BPN in Jakarta. As of June 2022, there was no clarity on progress in resolving this conflict.

Then, on July 22, 2022, after the change of ATR Minister, Hadi Tjahjanto, a follow-up meeting on the resolution of the SAD 113 conflict at the official residence of the Governor of Jambi. During the meeting, it was agreed that the parties should settle the land for this community no later than August 30, 2022.

As part of the monitoring of this agreement, from August 31, 2022 to September 1, 2022, a location check was carried out by the Jambi BPN in collaboration with Forkompida Jambi.

To consolidate the place of completion of SAD 113, on November 18, 2022, another meeting was held at the Jambi BPN office with the Jambi Forkompida, representatives of indigenous peoples and BSU management.

On November 21, 2022, KATR/BPN and Forkompida Jambi, representatives of SAD 113 and BSU returned to verify the location and set up pickets.

Mahyudin, assistant to SAD 113 of the Syndicate of Fisher Farmers (STN), said that the land listed in the communal certificate is at the location of PT Berkah Sapta Palma (BSP), which collaborates with BSU through the cooperative plantation Karya Maju.

“There were many considerations, in the end the friends of the SAD 113 community agreed to accept this decision, among other things, they were tired of decades of conflict and had not found a solution or other considerations” , did he declare.

The presentation of Communal SAD 113 Certificate directly by President Jokowi at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday (1/12/22) coincided with 1.5 million certificates resulting from the National Strategy Program (NSP) KATR/BPN. There are 1,432,751 land certificates and 119,699 land redistribution certificates as objects of land reform (Tora).

This municipal certificate is a first in Jambi. Mahyudin said this could be a way to deal with land disputes in Jambi.

Data from Walhi Jambi, in 2022 there were 156 land disputes in Jambi.

In case of land disputes, to my knowledge, such communal certificates only exist in Aceh. Jambi is the second. After this certificate, we have to accompany how it will bring prosperity to the Anak Dalam tribe.

He said the government must support community capacity building after the submission of communal certificates. Economic development. We will first form a cooperative with representatives of the Anak Dalam tribe, and then we will encourage training.

Nourman, a representative of Suku Anak Dalam, said there will be customary discussions in the community to establish rules regarding land ownership. This will be organized according to custom so that no one can buy or sell or change ownership. We will discuss it until Jambi. There will be strict measures for those who do this [jual beli lahan]he said.

Abas Subuk said SAD 113’s victory was a whipping and an encouragement to other communities who were in conflict with the company.

Never give up. We have just marched to Jakarta six times, not to mention the actions in the offices of the governor and the regents, countless. We must have the courage to fight for our rights, as long as we have the right foundations. The truth will definitely win.

