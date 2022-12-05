Trump’s suggestion to terminate the Constitution draws little reproach from the GOP





Donald Trump’s suggestion over the weekend that the US Constitution should be terminated in response to his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen has prompted a largely muted response from Republicans, the latest sign that many GOP officials remain reluctant to confront the former president even as he challenges the country’s founding precepts.

Trumps online posts on Saturday, including a post in which he wrote UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD DEMANDS UNPRECEDENTED CURE! represented a significant escalation in his attacks on American institutions and democratic norms, an escalation that scholars say should be taken as a sign of how far he is willing to go to regain power.

Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, Trump said on the Truth Social platform. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

But only a handful of Republican lawmakers have joined the White House and Democrats in condemning Trump’s claims. Representatives for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Last month, McCarthy announced that Republicans would read every word of the Constitution aloud on the floor of the House when the GOP takes control of the chamber in January.

Some GOP lawmakers who were asked on political broadcasts Sunday about Trump’s latest missive said they disagreed with the former president. However, most were still hesitant to say they would oppose Trump if he became the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), chairman of the Republican Governance Group, avoided responding directly when asked by ABC this week about Trump’s comments, saying he hadn’t made a habit of speak out on his tweet of the day when Trump was in power. Pressed by host George Stephanopoulos, Joyce said he would support the Republican nominee, but didn’t think Trump would be able to pull it off.

Well, first of all, he doesn’t have the ability to suspend the Constitution, Joyce said. You know, he says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen.

Laurence H. Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School, said there has been legitimate intellectual debate among constitutional scholars about whether the flaws in nations’ founding documents were so fundamental that they should be a new constitutional convention.

However, what Trump is getting into is not debate, but destruction, Tribe said in an interview. What he does is openly scream in despair that whatever stands in the way of him becoming all-powerful must be swept away.

Trump announced his campaign for re-election as president last month, after a number of Trump-backed candidates lost key races in the midterm elections, complicating questions within the Republican Party over how to manage their relationship with the former president.

While Tribe acknowledged that Trump said many outrageous things that shouldn’t always command attention, he doesn’t think this latest statement should be brushed aside, especially after Trump’s baseless claims about the 2020 election led a pro-Trump mob to storm the US Capitol. January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens election victory.

It is a distinctive statement. It kind of says the quiet part out loud that he has no respect for the country, for anything other than himself, Tribe said. It’s like saying, you want to see an insurrection? I’ll show you an insurrection. I’m going to tear everything up.

Trump’s defenders decided on Sunday to calm the controversy. A Republican operative close to the ex-president, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, argued the message did not advocate or literally call for the termination of the Constitution.

When asked to clarify how Trump was not at least advocating for the termination of the Constitution, the agent said he was comparing the unprecedented nature of Big Tech’s interference in the 2020 election to profiting from Joe Biden with the unprecedented act of terminating the Constitution, suggesting without evidence that tech platforms tipped the scales for Biden in 2020.

Trump’s posts on Saturday came a day after new Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed he would expose how Twitter had engaged in suppressing free speech in the run-up to the 2020 election. But its Twitter files did not show that the tech giant bowed to the will of Democrats.

Some GOP members were louder in their rebukes of Trump’s comments. On CBS Face the Nation, Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) said he absolutely condemned Trump’s remarks, but stressed there was a long political process to go through before Trump could be considered a frontrunner. in 2024.

I completely disagree with Trump’s statement. Trump has made, you know, a thousand statements that I disagree with, Turner said. He added that voters will definitely take a statement like this into consideration when evaluating a candidate.

Trump’s comments drew a stern rebuke from the White House and several Democrats, as well as Republicans who have fallen out of favor within their party for their longtime criticisms of Trump. Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) called Trump an enemy of the Constitution, and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) wondered how their fellow Republicans could continue to support him.

With the former president calling for the constitution to be thrown out, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative, Kinzinger tweeted on Sunday, while tagging McCarthy’s Twitter handles in his post, as well as Reps Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). It’s insane. Trump hates the constitution.

Congressman-elect Mike Lawler (RN.Y.) echoed several other Republicans in their responses to Trump, saying it was generally time to look to the future, rather than rerun the 2020 election.

The Constitution is established for a reason, to protect the rights of every American. And so I definitely don’t approve [Trumps] language or that feeling, Lawler said on CNN’s State of the Union. I think the former president would be well advised to focus on the future if he runs for president again.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), who is expected to become the Democratic Minority Leader in January, dismissed Trump’s comments as another extraordinary statement by the former president and ultimately an identity crisis for the GOP.

I thought that was a strange statement, but Republicans are going to have to work through their issues with the former president and decide whether to break up with him and return to some semblance of reason or continue to lean into extremism , not just of Trump, but of Trumpism, Jeffries said on ABCs This Week.

Several high-profile Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, recently berated Trump after having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, both of whom have a history of anti-Semitic remarks.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said he thought Trump likely understood the dinner had crossed a line, but was hesitant to blame Trump or his rhetoric for rising anti-Semitism. Instead, he accused social media of amplifying these divisions.

There are many, many blessings in the internet age, but it also comes with a curse. And the curse is polarization, Netanyahu said on NBC Meet the Press. Anti-Semitism, he said, is the oldest hatred, as I say, one of the oldest hatreds of humanity. It was wrong then, it’s wrong now. But it probably had an extra life in the US and other countries in the internet age.

Isaac Arnsdorf, Karoun Demirjian, Toluse Olorunnipa and Missy Ryan contributed to this report.

