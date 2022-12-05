Prime Minister Modi meets his mother in Gandhinagar, officials prepare for Gujarat’s Phase 2 poll on Monday

Read more

The votes will be counted on December 8.

On Saturday, the BJP held a high-level meeting at the Gujarat BJP State Office in Kamalam after the end of the second phase of the election campaign in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State Chairman CR Patil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Patel, Secretary of Ratnakar Organization and other leaders are present at the meeting being held to discuss the first phase of the ballot and the strategy for the second phase of the ballot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has finished his election campaign in Gujarat ahead of the second phase of state assembly elections, said people in the state want the trajectory of developments over the past two decades continues.

In the first phase of voting on December 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections, an average turnout of 63.31 percent was recorded in 89 seats, the electoral commission said on Friday when announcing the final figures. . Turnout was lower than the 66.75% recorded in the first phase in the same 89 constituencies in the 2017 national elections.

After a drop in voter turnout in the first phase of Gujarat’s assembly elections on December 1, India’s Election Commission on Saturday urged voters to turn out in large numbers for the second phase on December 5.

Voting for the first phase in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat was held on Thursday. The fate of 788 candidates was sealed in electronic voting machines.

The second phase of the 2022 elections for the remaining 93 seats with 833 candidates running will be held on December 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

The BJP called a meeting of its 68 candidates on Sunday, ahead of the December 8 vote count and pollsters predicting an unclear verdict for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Although pollsters predicted a close finish, the BJP leadership did not expect so many rebel candidates to make an impact except for a few seats. No matter how good the independents are, in the end voters opted for a party that would provide stability,” a BJP leader said.

As the legislative elections approached, the BJP was rocked by a rebellion within its ranks. Defying the party’s dictate not to contest polls against official BJP candidates, some leaders fought independently after being denied tickets. The party faced rebel candidates in the crucial region of Mandi, the chief minister’s home district.

Himachal Pradesh went to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The highest poll of 62.75% was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by 60.38% in Sirmour and 58.9% in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

More than 55 lakh voted in the hill state to decide the fate of 412 candidates including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadra Singhs son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti. The Aam Adami Party (AAP) is also hoping to make a mark in the state and is vying for the 68 seats.

