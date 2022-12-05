Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Gujarat Assembly Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad in second phase





Voting for 93 seats spread across central and northern districts of Gujarat in the second and final phase of the elections will take place on Monday



|



Ahmedabad

|

Posted on 04.12.22, 19:17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening to exercise his right to vote in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5. The prime minister will vote at a polling station set up at a high school in the Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, an official said. Union Home Minister and BJP MP Amit Shah will vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in Naranpura locality of the city. After landing at Ahmedabad airport in the evening, the Prime Minister met his centenarian mother Hiraba at her residence in Raisan area of ​​Gandhinagar and asked for her blessing. He spent about 45 minutes with her before leaving for the headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “Kamalam” in Gandhinagar where he was received by Amit Shah, BJP Chairman CR Paatil, and other senior leaders. “Prime Minister Modi will cast his ballot at a polling station set up at Nishan High School at Ranip locality in the city of Ahmedabad on Monday morning,” collector Dhaval Patel said. Modi is a registered voter from Ranip region and had voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in the city of Ahmedabad. Voting for 93 seats spread across central and northern districts of Gujarat in the second and final round of voting will take place on Monday. 833 candidates are in the running. Voting for the first phase in 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions was held on December 1 with an average turnout of 63.31%. The counting of votes for Gujarat’s 182 constituencies will begin on December 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/gujarat-assembly-polls-prime-minister-narendra-modi-amit-shah-to-cast-votes-in-ahmedabad-in-second-phase/cid/1901935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

