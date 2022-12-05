Imran Khan expects new military chief to have ‘disassociated himself from past policies’ – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





ISLAMABAD, December 4: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan hoped the newly appointed army chief would have “immediately dissociated himself” from the former’s eight months of fascist actions. army chief against the party as he criticized the arrest of Azam Swati.PTI Senator Azam Swati was arrested on November 27 for sharing controversial tweets, according to the Dawn Report. Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “The entire nation is shocked at the vindictive cruelty that Senator Azam Swati has been subjected to and for what crime? For intemperate language and for asking questions, what right does anyone have in a democracy? Internationally, Pak and especially our Mly are perceived more and more negatively. “Because the current imported government is seen as just a puppet government. It had been hoped that the new mly leadership would have immediately dissociated itself from Bajwa’s 8 months of fascist actions against the PTI, critical media and journalists. Senator Swati, a 74-year-old heart patient, must be released immediately,” he added. In the series of tweets, the PTI leader further stated that Swati had committed no crime to deserve this mental and physical torture. Azam Swati is also facing registered cases in Bela, Hub, Khuzdar, Pasni and Zhob police stations. He was handed over to the Balochistan police on the transit request and was asked to appear in court on December 4, Dawn reported. On Thursday, Pakistani Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti announced that the senator would be remanded for 14 days at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), according to the report. The FIA’s cybercrime wing arrested him and filed an FIR after he delivered a ‘fiery’ speech at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Rawalpindi. PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed concern over the treatment of the senator from his party and called the behavior “shocking and reprehensible”. The cricketer-turned-politician has called for the release of Azam Swati. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition filed against Senator Swati’s move to other provinces, according to the Dawn report. The petition asked the court to give details of the cases registered against Swati. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal said policing has become a subject of provincial governments. Duggal pointed out that the federal government cannot issue directives to provincial police chiefs. IHC Chief Justice Farooq questioned whether the center had administrative control over the provincial police, according to the Dawn report. (ANI)

