SDF leader says group is US’s staunchest ally in Syria: WashPo





The leader of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) recalls that his group is the United States’ staunchest ally in Syria.

US-backed SDF commander Mazloum Abadi The commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, wrote an article in The Washington Post talk about the cooperation between the SDF and the US-led global coalition against Syria – a partnership that has been in place for nearly a decade. According to Abdi, all the “gain” made by the SDF in cooperating with the US occupation forces is now “under threat”. The commander claimed that in cooperation with the United States, his city had gained a worldwide reputation thanks to “the agreement[ing] Islamic State its first major defeat,” further alleging that alliances made in Syria led to the end of the Islamic State caliphate in the country in 2019. The “gains” were at risk, Abadi said, not because of ISIS or any other terrorist organization, but rather because of US ally and NATO member Turkey. citing its operation on its borders with Syria. According to the US-backed SDF chief, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threat to launch a ground operation in SDF-held areas would have serious repercussions, noting that Ankara had done so twice before. “As a pretext for war, Erdogan accused our forces of being involved in a murderous attack in Istanbul,” he wrote in The Washington Post. The explosion in question hit Istiklal Street in Taksim Square in Istanbul, a vital area of ​​the major Turkish city. The explosion claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 80 others. Istiklal Street, located in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous streets in Istanbul, stretching for about one and a half kilometers, and is entirely dedicated to pedestrians. An old tram crosses it and is lined with shops and restaurants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan had confirmed that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack would receive the appropriate punishment, stressing that the terrorist organizations’ attempt to attack Turkey would fail. Abadi called for an investigation to determine the perpetrators of the attack, saying his group was ready to help Ankara should an investigation be opened into the incident, deploring the act of terror and rejecting all accusations emanating from Turkey about the involvement of the SDF. According to the prominent Kurdish personality, Kurds and Turks have no “inherent hatred” between them, accusing Turkish leaders of making a politically entrenched decision to portray the Kurdish people as a security threat “and to deprive us of our fundamental democratic rights”. Abadi concluded his article by calling on the international community to act to prevent Turkey from carrying out a ground invasion “and to promote a political solution to the Kurdish conflict”. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced last month that Turkey had launched the “Operation Sword-Claw” offensive with airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria. It should be noted that the US Department of Defense had expressed concern over recent increases in military activity in northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey, citing the danger they pose to efforts to defeat the Islamic State. In the same context, Russia has asked Turkey to refrain from a large-scale ground offensive in Syria, Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said earlier, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.

