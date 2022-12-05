Politics
Freedom is a conservative value
The recently elected Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has repeatedly demonstrated a deep understanding of conservative values. For example, in January 2021, Meloni wrotean opinion piecefor everydaythe newspaperin commemoration of the first anniversary of the death of the English philosopher and writer Sir Roger Scruton in which she declared that she would intend to promote his figure as one of the pillars of European conservatism. Among other things, Scruton was instrumental in forming underground networks of dissident academics in the former Eastern bloc, including Vclav Havel.
In the play, Meloni wrote about his extraordinary ability to describe and explain the deeper reasons for his love of young and old, which he believes are worth keeping. To this end, Meloni cited the belief of the Scrutons in protecting the traditions of small communities and the struggle for the highest social and political conquests, such as the freedom of peoples under the yoke of the Soviet Union, were of equal importance. It has targeted the many leaders and parliamentarians of the European Union who, rather than defending the freedom of their fellow citizens, pass countless laws and regulations that oppress them.
In other words, conservatives believe in individual liberty. History has proven it.
In America, let’s not forget that it was the Republican Party that freed the slaves and waged a civil war to ensure they remained free. It was a Democratic president, Woodrow Wilson, who, on taking office in 1913, demanded that the federal workforce be segregated by raceleading to the reduction of incomes of black workers in the public service, thus increasing the significant income gap between black and white workers.
In this country, it was the liberals who created the modern university system. It was the Liberals who ended the White Australia policy (created by the PLA and the unions), proposed the 1967 referendum and signed the ANZUS Treaty.
The conservative belief in freedom also extends to the belief in small government. AsDennis Prager wrote recently, the defining characteristic of the left is a larger and therefore more powerful government. This extends to an essential aspect of freedom: freedom of expression, which has never been a leftist value. Wherever the left dominates the government, the media, the universities, it stifles dissent. The reason is simple: no leftist movement can survive an open exchange of ideas, so it suppresses it. Otherwise, why would China try a 90-year-old cardinal, Joseph Zen, in Hong Kong for endangering national security by supporting pro-democracy protesters?
If more evidence is needed to explain why freedom cannot be a leftist value, see how the left conveniently ignores events in Iran, where the mullahs are beating quietly rebellious young women to death.
Sir Robert Menzies understood better than anyone the centrality of freedom to conservative values. He knew that the more freedom individuals have, the less power the government has.
Today the Liberal Party would do well to recall the following words of Menzies The forgotten speech of May 22, 1942:
We say that the greatest element of a strong people is a fierce independence of spirit. It is the only real freedom, and it has as its corollary a courageous acceptance of unclouded individual responsibility. The moment a man seeks moral and intellectual refuge in the emotions of a crowd, he ceases to be a human being and becomes a cipher.
To discourage ambition, to envy success, to have attained superiority, to distrust independent thought, to mock and impute false motives to public service—these are the diseases of modern democracy, and of Australian democracy in particular.
How relevant these words are today! Elected politicians, civil servants and the corporate executive class, thanks to, asChilton Williamson Jr Highlights, their economic incompetence, their historical illiteracy, their cultural confusion and their ideological delusions, have shied away from their own responsibilities and decided, for the common good, to assert a regulatory claim by meddling unnecessarily in every nook and cranny, thus sowing division and stifling individual thought. As the 28th Prime Minister of this country, Tony Abbott, said so foresightedly in his maiden speech to Parliament in 1994:
In its quest to solve social problems, the government reaches into our schools, our workplaces and even our bedrooms. The government tells us what we should think, who we should love and how we should feel [] (which is) guaranteed to tear Australians apart rather than bring us together.
Former Prime Minister John Howard in A sense of balancewrote that the philosophical basis of the Liberal Party means valuing the individual over the collective, embracing free enterprise, and supporting freedom of speech, worship, and association. Howard goes on to observe that the Liberal Party’s timidity on these issues alienated many of its traditional supporters, who found another place to go, contributing to the defeat of the Morrison government in May.
In the words of Hamlet, yes, that’s the rub! Many would say that the demise of Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister means the Tories have to learn to live with big government and try to make it work a little better.
This view apparently ignores the point raised by Howard: that when conservatives abandon their values, voters will abandon them.
The point is, Liz Truss’ departure from Number 10 is a symptom, not a cause, of what is wrong with centre-right politics in the Anglosphere.
In Britain, the Conservative Party long ago decided that it did not want to be a centre-right Conservative party.
Trusss’ predecessor Boris Johnson, other than on Brexit, governed as a centre-left, zealous Labor leader would.
The two Tory leaders before Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron, had accepted Labour’s entire social agenda, with Cameron’s only Tory feature being an attempt to control spending and balance the budget, along with some modest cuts to taxes.
Today, under a Conservative government, UK tax levies are the highest since the 1960s, and will soon become the highest since the 1950s.
We have been here before. Economic freedom advocates are back to where they were in the 1970s as political dissidents. Yet they won the argument then, and they can win it again. Ask for conviction.
Nick Cater said recently that the Coalition cannot assume that the votes it lost to smaller parties and centre-right independents will automatically return. The bulk of the coalition’s 660,000 votes that disappeared between 2019 and May this year were lost in Australia’s newly forgotten suburbs and regions.
AsGreg Sheridan wrote in theAustralian, To win in politics, you have to be ready to lose everything. You have to believe in the nation, care about the culture, believe in your own values. This is why Howard won four elections and in two elections Tony Abbott won 25 seats in the ALP. They believed in: lower taxes, smaller government, respect for the individual, the family as the greatest stabilizing force in our society, national sovereignty and the rule of law.
The sooner Liberals remember that freedom is a Conservative value, the sooner they can taste electoral success.
Dr. Rocco Loiacono is a legal scholar, writer and translator
