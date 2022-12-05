Ex-PM Imran Khan accuses ex-Bajwa army chief general of ‘double-dealing’ against him





In his latest accusation against the Pakistani military, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said recently retired army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa played “a double game” against his government when he was in power.

Bajwa was granted a three-year extension in 2019 and Khan described it as a “big mistake”.

Khan also claimed that Bajwa was in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to overthrow his government.

“I would believe anything General Bajwa would tell me because our interests were the same…we had to save the country,” said Khan, who was ousted from power by a vote of no confidence in April this year. Since his ouster, Khan has attacked organs of state, including the all-powerful Pakistani military which has been in power for four decades in Pakistan.

Khan also claimed to have received reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government”. He claimed that the military establishment at the time was in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif to overthrow his government and that the plot against him became clear after the removal of Lieutenant General ( retired) Faiz Hameed as ISI chief in October 2021.

“Every time I asked General Bajwa (about the change of government) he said it was not possible. He said, ‘We want continuity’… I sent Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin who briefed them (the establishment) for two hours on the dangers of the fall of his government… He was also assured not to worry because ‘we want continuity’,” Khan said.

Khan said the then army chief was making deals with then opposition parties while assuring him of political support. His remarks came days after Moonis Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) said in a TV interview that Bajwa asked him to vote for Khan on the no-confidence motion. His remarks were used by the government to refute Khan’s claim that the establishment orchestrated his downfall.

But Khan exploited Elahi’s statement and said it showed Bajwa was playing both sides.

“General Bajwa was playing a double game and I found out later that even PTI members were getting different messages,” he said.

Bajwa, 61, retired on Nov. 29 after being granted a three-year extension in 2019 by then-Prime Minister Khan, who has proven to be Pakistan’s military’s biggest critic. Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified and imprisoned when Bajwa was army chief, also criticized him by name at public rallies a few times.

In his farewell speech last week, Bajwa said his decision to keep the military establishment “apolitical” would protect him from “the vagaries of politics” in the coup-prone country.

Following his assassination attempt last month, Khan accused Pakistan Army Major General Faisal Naseer of trying to have him killed along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

In October, after continued criticism from Khan and his supporters, the Pakistani military and intelligence agency ISI held an unprecedented press conference. They said Khan asked Bajwa to do “unlawful” acts when he was in power. ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum further said that Bajwa received a “lucrative offer” in March from Khan’s government amid political unrest at the time.

“(Khan’s criticism) is because the army and its leader refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things,” Anjum said, according to Reuters, and added that the army had made a political decision to stay. outside of politics, and thus rejected Khan’s persistent will. requests.

“This [the lucrative offer] was done in front of me. He [Bajwa] rejected it because he wanted the institution to move from a controversial role to a constitutional one,” Anjum said.

Following Khan’s allegation that a senior army officer as well as Sharif and Sanaullah were involved in his assassination attempt, the Pakistani military said the allegations were baseless and irresponsible.

The military said: “The baseless and irresponsible allegations made by the PTI President against the institution and in particular a senior military officer are absolutely unacceptable and unjustified. The baseless allegations leveled against the institution/officials today today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned.

“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity. and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence.”

