



Emissions from the Indonesian power sector will peak by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, about a decade ahead of schedule. After two weeks of talks and tons of ink, Egypt’s best Conference of the Parties (COP27) deal on climate change has been announced on a different date and venue, the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting. ) in Indonesia. Despite its somewhat late arrival, the agreement proved that international cooperation could provide real support in the fight against climate change. At the G-20 meeting in Bali in November, US President Joseph Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo surprised with a $20 billion deal, dubbed the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). , under which Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter of thermal coal, committed to accelerating its reductions in greenhouse gas emissions at the expense of a range of international public and private actors. By working towards the global goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions from the power sector in Indonesia will peak by 2030, seven years ahead of schedule, and reach net zero. by 2050, about a decade ahead of the current goal, according to US Department sources. of State told US media. The United States, Japan, and other countries like Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom will fund this effort. Private contributions will be coordinated through the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero, with some major banks involved in the project and the eight biggest carbon emitters. JETP is not a new idea. South Africa was the first recipient of the $8.5 billion JETP, announced in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow and half the size of the current JETP agreement. The US, UK, France, Germany and the EU funded the first JETP. Environmental organizations have criticized the amount offered, saying it pales in comparison to what is needed to save the planet from extreme warming. “The Treasury is proud to have worked with public and private partners to assemble a historically important financial package focused on the transition of one of the most emitting countries in the world towards a fair and sustainable economy,” said the secretary at the US Treasury Janet Yellen, who attended the Bali announcement. “This financial envelope of $20 billion demonstrates the magnitude of this partnership. These funds are designed to respond to Indonesia’s current and planned efforts to remove barriers to clean energy investment and coal phase-out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gfmag.com/magazine/december-2022/indonesia-international-aid-helps-carbon-reduction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

