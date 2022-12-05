



Give it to ex-President Donald Trump to present exactly the wrong takeaway in The Twitter Files: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he posted Friday night.

No, this is not the case. In fact, the Constitution was drafted in full awareness of the imperfections of humanity, including electoral cheating (which is as old as democracy itself). The Electoral College count is the last word, no matter how messy the process leading up to it is.

The nation couldn’t function if the elections didn’t really end, and the Founding Fathers were practical idealists. Heck, they came together to write the Constitution (for ratification by all 13 sovereign states) precisely because the then government of nations under the Articles of Confederation was not working. All subsequent political misfortunes of nations, even civil war, would sadden them but not surprise them.

That is, in a (completely imaginary) world where Trump today finally produced real proof of all his wild 2020 ballot-stuffing claims, Joe Biden would still be our rightful president (although that would certainly bring a vast storm Politics).

Not to mention the simple fact that neither Twitter nor the rest of the mainstream media (social and old school) did anything illegal in deleting our Hunter Biden laptop reports: they just failed. to their own expressed principles (not remotely for the first or last time). ). Americans’ rights to a free press and free speech allow for all kinds of misinformation and even misinformation.

Trump said Twitter’s removal of Hunter Biden’s article proved to be “massive fraud” in the 2020 election.

Likewise, the 51 former senior intelligence officials whose (transparent bad faith) letter suggesting the laptop was Russian disinformation turned out to be partisan political hacks, not (for that, anyway) as criminals.

It’s entirely possible that the active-duty FBI agents who set the stage for the crackdown engaged in criminal activity, abusing the powers of their office, but that still wouldn’t make Trump the winner of 2020.

Knowledge today of other dirty tricks of 2020, such as the Zuckerberg family’s abusive charitable donations to massively increase turnout in heavily Democratic areas, does not change the outcome, even if it can be shown to cost Trump the election.

Incidentally, that can’t be more than we can know if other media’s honest coverage of the laptop reveals would have turned the election around. The inherent limits of what we can know about such things are among the many reasons the Founders made the Electoral College matter, as ratified by Congress, the last word. (They made arrangements, by the way, for what to do if the College did not produce a winner: See the elections of 1800 and 1824).

Trumps are welcome to take the news as reason to feel even more aggrieved. For everyone else, the real takeaways here include the need to:

1) Proper investigations of what the laptop tells us, e.g. did Joe Big Guy Biden do anything in exchange for the millions paid to Hunter & Co. (besides giving time in the face of a crowd of disreputable characters)? Did he then take action out of fear of blackmail? 2) A close examination of efforts by government insiders to (mis)direct media coverage. right way).4) Twitters thunderous condemnation of the then leadership’s failure to fulfill its professed mission of empowering everyone to create and share ideas and information instantly without barriers, Facebook is failing you better connect with the pages and groups that interest you, the New York Times fails on all print-worthy news, the Washington Posts hypocrisy about democracy dies in darkness and so on.

As for us: we were convinced that Alexander Hamilton would agree with our political reporting and would be an avid reader of Page Six. And he outright laughed at all the whining now about how our reporting helped boost New York Republicans in the last election.

PS: We are also still outraged by the deletion of our early comments about the possibility that COVID started in this lab in Wuhan. But we don’t demand any changes, we just want the rest of the press to do better next time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/04/sorry-donald-here-are-the-real-takeaways-from-the-twitter-files/

