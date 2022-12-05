The protest in China, the end of the era of Xi Jinping becomes imaginable Le monde | DW

The images broadcast around the world are impressive: for the first time since the pro-democracy protests in 1989, in the People’s Republic of China, resistance has been created against the policies of the Communist Party and its leaders. To Xi Jinping, personally.

People shout “Parents don’t need a king” or “Give me freedom or bring me death!”

President Xi, who assured in October that he would remain in office for a third legislative term, opening the door to a permanent regime, feels disappointed. The government’s response was quick: on the night of March, the intervention of a large number of police again prevented the gathering of people in Shanghai and Beijing.

The Communist Party seeks to put out the fire of protest

In areas near where the protests took place, people’s cellphones were checked to see if there were any photos or videos taken during the protests. Authorities were able to find out who participated in the protests, possibly through facial recognition programs. The police went to people’s homes and interrogated them. Journalists covering the protests were also arrested. Universities in Beijing and Guangdong Province are sending students home for special vacations. Thus, they are kept away from participating in other actions, such as night watchmen. Those who stayed in the dormitories are expected to be punished.

Shanghai: Chinese police violently suppress protests against Covid

The difference with the protests 33 years ago is that so far only a few thousand people have taken part. Therefore, it is believed that the management intends to put out the burning fire. Broadly speaking, the protests are believed to further permeate the ranks of the Communist Party’s 94 million members. But the protests at the same time show that many of the lies today’s leaders feed to the people are no longer eaten. For example, routine blaming of foreign countries, a standard phrase used by Xi, is something protesters laugh at.

The “Guardian” newspaper quotes a person who participated in the Beijing protests as saying: “We can’t travel outside the country, we can’t consume foreign media. How can we be instigated by other countries to demonstrate?” Others also approve of what he says, but in a more serious tone: “But who set fire to the trunk, the foreign forces?”, “But for the unfortunates by bus in Guizhou, who is to blame, The foreigners?” Ten people lost their lives in a fire in Guizhou; in Guizhou, 27 people died when a quarantine bus crashed. Protesters are complaining that people have lost their lives due to COVID measures, and blaming the Communist Party and Xi for that.

Xi Jinping has gone astray

Students and employees participated in the protests. On campus, students shout “Down with the Communist Party!” », in the street they shout « No more COVID-19 tests! Freedom! Their calls prove that with his “Zero COVID” strategy, incumbent President Xi Jinping is wrong. Its ideology is the cause: being the Central Empire, China does not need the rest of the world, asserts its ultra-nationalist views. But the world cannot do without Qin. It is Xi’s duty, to save the world, to restore the People’s Republic to its rightful place, at the center of world events.

Kin: students and employees take part in the demonstrations

Who thinks and talks like that, I cannot buy vaccines from other countries in order to set the milestones so that with effective vaccination zones I can end quarantine and restrictions. Therefore, according to Xi’s will, people remain isolated for up to 100 days, locked in their homes, when a state of confinement is imposed. The dimensions of these confinements are very important: on November 23, 415 million people were isolated, a week ago there were 340 million, with 28,000 new infections per day.

These are not the first demonstrations of this year

Images seen on smartphones and screens around the world show that these are not the first protests to take place this year against Xi’s government. Since May 18, non-governmental organizations have counted 735 demonstrations, but only 50 of them were organized against the measures taken for Corona. About 230 protests took place in early summer as the property market suffered a slump and thousands feared losing the savings they had made to buy the apartments. Other reasons for the protests were a banking crisis, in which those who had deposited money in the bank were not allowed to withdraw their money. And because of the COVID pandemic, the economy has collapsed, raising youth unemployment in China to around 20%, higher than ever.

Kin: Admiration for communism continues to be great

On Tuesday, the demonstrators left, marking a victory for the Party. But there is hope: During the Communist Party’s birthday celebrations in October, a lone protester unfurled a banner on a bridge in Beijing, demanding that “the dictator and traitor Xi step down”. . From one person in a few weeks, several thousand people have become brave. Next week, hundreds of thousands could become, in a month, a million. If fundamental changes are not made to the nomenclature policy for COVID, then the protests will continue and the violence will escalate. The louder the call for freedom, the more imaginable the end of the Xi era becomes.

Alexander Grlach is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Council on Ethics in International Affairs and a researcher at the Oxford University Internet Institute. He held various positions at Harvard University and the University of Cambridge.