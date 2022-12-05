KCR slams PM Modi, says Center is blocking Telangana’s progress





Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of saying the state government would be overthrown and claimed that some thieves had come to divide the TRS MPs and the perpetrators had been imprisoned. Speaking at a public meeting here, he said if there had been cooperation from the central government, the state gross domestic product (GSDP) would have been Rs 14.50 lakh crore instead of Rs 11.50 lakh crore, a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore. He also said, indirectly referring to the BJP, that the nation’s lifeline is wasted today for small political gains and hatred is spreading among the people besides attacks on opposition leaders. Read also | CBI sends notice to KCR’s daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case Prime Minister says KCR, I will overthrow your government. What should we understand from this? Aren’t we an elected government like yours? Have we won without the mandate of the people? Why would you dismiss my government. Can a Prime Minister go to West Bengal and say that 40 of your MPs are in contact with us. Can he say that?, asked KCR. Rao said the people would decide who should play what role, govern or sit in opposition, and the ruling government should be allowed to work for five years without interfering. He criticized the NDA government at the Center for not speaking out clearly on the states share of Krishna River water. Recounting the achievements of his government, he said that even in Gujarat, there is no round-the-clock electricity supply and the western state still lacks fully clean water facilities. Even in Gujarat, there is not completely round-the-clock electricity and drinking water supply…Even in the national capital, there are power cuts and shortages of drinking water, he charged. Read also | Strong ambition, little realism Alleging that the prime minister and central government are blocking Telangana’s progress, KCR said if anyone questions the attitude then they say the state government will be overthrown. Is it right for the Prime Minister and the Center to block the advance of a state? We (the Center) do not work and we do not allow you (the state governments) to work. If anyone asks questions, they say we will throw your state government. Is this the way? he asked. He said some of the border villages of Karnataka and Maharashtra are demanding that they be merged with Telangana after realizing the development and welfare work done by the TRS government. He said the BRS party will play a key role in the development of the nation. Earlier, KCR inaugurated the new Mahabubnagar District Integrated District Collector Complex and TRS Party District Office (changed to BRS).

