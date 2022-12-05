Politics
Analysis: Politics weighs heavily on the appointment of the head of the TNI – Universities
Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Mon 5 December 2022
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has proposed Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono as the new Commander of the Indonesian Army (TNI). The House will proceed with the fitness and aptitude test formality next week and will almost surely approve Yudo’s nomination. The president will then install Yudo as the successor of army general Andika Perkasa.
Just like that. No controversy. Just like it was this time last year, and most likely, again this time next year.
But that’s just the problem. The nomination for TNI’s top job became something like a game of musical chairs. It changes hands so frequently that no leader will have stuck around long enough to make an impact, let alone create or leave a legacy. This is the case for Andika and almost certainly for Yudo if he gets the job.
Indeed, the president continues to appoint officers who are approaching the mandatory retirement age of 58. Andika will reach that age next month. Yudo will have to retire by November 26 next year. Although the president has the prerogative to extend the military service of senior generals in key positions such as the head of the TNI, Jokowi has refrained from using it.
Despite talk of building a professional and credible force free from politics, the appointment of the leader of the TNI has rarely been free from the politics of the day. Although the House must approve the nomination, the President always sent a name and the House always gave the green light after completing the formalities.
The TNI Act of 2004 requires that the commander be selected from one of the existing army, navy, or air force chiefs of staff. The law stipulates that the work can be alternated between the three heads. Since rotation was not mandatory, politics weighed heavily in the selection of the president.
Such was the case with Andika’s appointment last year, even knowing that he would only hold the post for a year. Historically, the best TNI job offers the holder promising career opportunities beyond the military. Andika’s predecessor, Air Force Marshall (retired) Hadi Tjahjanto, is now Minister of Agriculture and Land Use Planning. Andika harbors presidential ambitions and his name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for President or Vice President in the 2024 or 2029 elections. Having the position of Chief of TNI on your resume certainly boosts your credentials.
If Jokowi had chosen Yudo last year, he would not have had to go through the process of selecting a candidate again this year, since Yudo could have remained in office until November 2023. Now that he has chosen Yudo, he will have to find a replacement next year.
Yudo would have been a shoo-in candidate last year, given his young age compared to Andika and the fact that he comes from the Navy. When Yudo was passed over for the nomination, experts said he was too closely linked to the tragedy of the Nanggala submarine sinking in April 2021, in which all 53 crew members died. But if that was really the case, then Jokowi must have a short memory to nominate Yudo this year.
What else
Jokowi has few options anyway. The current army chief of staff, General Dudung Abdurrachman, also in the running, is the same age as Yudo. Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo is 56, so he would be the ideal candidate, but choosing him would offend the navy, which has been repeatedly passed over for the job on higher of TNI.
The last time the Navy held this position was in 2010, with Admiral Agus Suhartono. Since then, three army generals and an air force marshal have held the post. This is a reflection of the political strength of the army, the largest of the three TNI services in terms of manpower and which also takes the lion’s share of the defense budget.
If Yudo’s appointment materializes, it will be the first time the leadership position of the TNI has been handed over to the Navy under President Jokowi. It’s ironic, since during his first presidential campaign in 2014, he promised to make Indonesia an Indo-Pacific maritime power worthy of the largest archipelago country in the world.
Yudo’s appointment was by no means certain despite numerous supporting indicators. He went over Jokowi’s head to put pressure on Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P). In June, he invited Megawati to name the new navy corvette, KRI Bung Karno, after the short and popular name of Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president and Megawati’s father. In August, he invited Megawati to give a keynote speech at a seminar on Ratu Kalinyamat, a 16e Java’s century heroine aboard the Navy’s A-class tall ship, the Dewaruci. Jokowi is a member with a PDI-P card.
With Yudo’s appointment all but assured, speculation has already begun on his successor in November 2023. Jokowi has the option of extending Yudo’s tenure, although it would be unprecedented. His choice will probably go to the next army chief of staff, who will then have succeeded Dudung.
With general elections in February 2024, he will want to have an army general in charge of national security in the politically busy year, experts say. This argument, which seems to be current, suggests a poor opinion of the ability of naval and air force leaders to lead the TNI. The political rumor surrounding the appointment of the head of the TNI never stops, even if and when Yudo is appointed.
What we heard
Sources revealed that President Jokowi had prepared a script for high-ranking officers who would lead the TNI in the run-up to the 2024 elections. Both sources said the prepared officers were people who had served closely and served with President Jokowi.
In the army, the source said that Jokowi had selected and considered several names, including Lt. Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak (1992 graduate), Lt. Gen. Agus Subiyanto (1991 graduate), Maj. Gen. Tri Budi Utomo ( 1994), and Major General Widi Prasetijono (1993 graduate). The four high-ranking officers served as presidential aides and commanders of presidential detail.
The source also said that the current army deputy chief of staff, Agus, has a good chance of replacing General Dudung Abdurachman who will retire in November 2023. Maruli would also have a good chance due to the fact that he is the son of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. in law. “The president wants to ensure that the people running TNI and Polri are officers with long tenures that extend beyond 2024.” says the source.
According to a politician from a governing coalition party, Jokowi paid close attention to the experience of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono when he resigned in 2014. At that time, SBY lost its influence in a number of areas, including TNI and Polri. “Jokowi doesn’t want this to happen to him, so he has prepared people who will retire at least two years after his resignation,” they said.
The same thing happened in the Air Force. Jokowi reportedly groomed Air Marshal Tony Harjono. He is the only 1003 Udata Forces Academy graduate who already wears three stars on his shoulder. Tony is a former presidential aide and was the president’s military secretary. “He is preparing to become Air Force Chief of Staff to replace Fadjar Prasetyo who will retire in April 2024,” the source said.
