Turkish strikes against US Kurdish allies reverberate in Ukraine war





A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet flies over a minaret after taking off from Incirlik Air Base in Adana. File/Reuters Biden administration officials are toughening their language on NATO ally Türkiye as they try to dissuade Turkish President Recep Erdogan from launching a bloody and destabilizing ground offensive against Kurdish forces allied with the United States in neighboring Syria. Since November 20, after the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul a week before Türkiye blamed, without evidence, the United States and its Kurdish allies in Syria, Turkey launched cross-border airstrikes, rockets and shells on the United States and the Kurds. patrolled areas of Syria, leaving Kurdish funeral processions to bury dozens of dead. READ MORE

Pakistan’s new army chief says he will defend ‘homeland’ during visit to disputed Kashmir Daesh claims responsibility for the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul Some have criticized the initial muted US response to the near-daily Turkish bombardment – ​​a broad call for “de-escalation” – as a US green light for more. With Erdogan not backing down on his escalation threat, the United States began to speak louder. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday to express “strong opposition” to Turkey’s launch of a new military operation in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan speaks during a press conference. File photo

And National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday made one of the administration’s first specific mentions of the impact of Turkish strikes on the Kurdish militia, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, which works with the United States against Daesh militants bottled up in northern Syria. . How well the United States handles Erdogan’s threat to send troops against America’s Kurdish partners over the next few weeks will affect global security concerns far from this isolated corner of Syria. This is particularly true for the conflict in Ukraine. The Biden administration is keen for Erdogan’s cooperation with other NATO partners to counter Russia, especially when it comes to persuading Turkey to drop its objections to Finland’s membership and from Sweden to NATO. But giving Turkey free rein to attack the Syrian Kurds in hopes of securing Erdogan’s cooperation in NATO would itself have big security implications.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a meeting. File photo US forces on Friday halted joint military patrols with Kurdish forces in northern Syria to counter Daesh extremists, as Kurds focus on defending against Turkish air and artillery attacks and a possible ground invasion . Since 2015, Syrian Kurdish forces have worked with the few hundred forces the United States has on the ground there, reclaiming territory from Daesh, then detaining thousands of Daesh fighters and their families and fighting the remaining fighters. of Daesh. On Saturday, the United States and the Kurds resumed limited patrols in one of the detention camps. “ISIS is the forgotten history of the world and the United States, because of the focus on Ukraine,” said Omer Taspinar, a Turkey and European security expert at the Brookings Institution and the National War College. ISIS is a widely used acronym for Daesh. “Tragically, what would revive Western support for the Kurds…would be another ISIS terror attack, God forbid, in Europe or the United States that would remind people that we actually don’t have not defeat ISIS,” Taspinar said. Türkiye says Syrian Kurds are allied with a nearly four-decade-long PKK Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people on both sides. The Syrian Kurdish allies of the United States deny any attack in Turkey. Associated press

