A clash between Imran Khan and the mullah’s general in Pakistan could be on the horizon





After a spring marked by yet another political crisis and a summer marked by upheaval caused by a change of administration and flash floods, an equally troubled and uncertain twilight of 2022 seems to be looming over the 240 million Pakistanis and the Islamic Republic in overheated. A truly unconventional way to commemorate the nation’s 75th birthday.

In recent days, the world’s fifth most populous nation hasn’t exactly received reassuring reports of its already questionable internal stability. Assessing the recent past: On Monday, November 28, the leadership of the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP) issued a statement announcing the end of a ceasefire with the government and urging its radical troops to fall immediately into terror and chaos again, stating: As military operations are underway against the mujahideen in different regions, it is therefore imperative that you carry out attacks wherever you can, throughout the country. An unsurprising conclusion given the relatively limited authority of this ceasefire over the previous six months, during which the number of attacks attributable to the TTP remained unusually high for a truce.

Observers will have noted that the timing of this statement by the Pakistani Taliban was anything but coincidental. For the first time in 17 years, an English side have once again been invited to take part in a series of test matches in the cricket-mad nation. And four days earlier, on November 24, 2022, the Pakistani authorities had announced the long-awaited appointment of the new and 17th COAS since 1947, the summit of authority of all dimensions in this federal republic which is theoretically run by a civil administration. This is a significant event to which we will return later for additional information.

As expected, the terrorists of the TTP responded promptly to the call for blood from their leaders: on November 30, 2022, in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, a suicide attack targeting a police truck and claimed by the Taliban killed three dead, a policeman and two civilians. and twenty wounded.

Towards early elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was quick to expose and investigate the attack. In particular, the day after the announcement of the end of the truce, the head of government sent his head of diplomacy, Hina Rabbani Kar, to Kabul to meet with his Afghan counterpart. It is more than a coincidence that TTP terrorists have long sought asylum and a rear camp on Afghan territory, especially now that Afghanistan is once again ruled by a Taliban regime sympathetic to their cause.

Imran Khan with PTI members Makhdoom Fazal, Makhdoom Mohsin and Makhdoom Ammar

As for the political landscape, which is also characterized by chaos and high fever, it cannot be said that it has benefited from any ceasefire in recent days; far from there.

On Sunday November 27, 2022, three weeks after a failed assassination attempt (gunshot wound to the leg), Imran Khan was back with his followers. They were 25,000 to 30,000 participants in Rawalpindi (neighbouring city of the capital Islamabad and headquarters of the all-powerful Pakistani army) in a rally intended to galvanize its troops in the continuation of their anti-government defiance, as well as to to weigh again on the authority. his rival, the successor of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Shehbaz Sharif; and in particular to urge them to call early national elections. Imran Khan and his political organization PTI said:-

I have seen death up close. I am more worried about Pakistan’s freedom than my life. I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood, launched in his usual theatrical style the former head of government to a feverish crowd, this time well protected behind a very impressive security system combining physical guards, vehicle with armored windows, snipers scattered on the roofs; accompanied by a very substantial deployment of police forces and anti-riot units – 10,000 men in uniform according to the Pakistani press of November 27, 2022.

After having harangued his troops and energized his supporters on the next stages of his roadmap and after having wisely given up investing in Islamabad, literally besieged for the occasion, the former jet-setter announced the color to the Pakistani authorities: the plan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is a serious threat which, if adopted, will inevitably exacerbate the current crisis and further destabilize the political and institutional ecosystem of the nation, which is currently in a state of near chaos. And in which the Sharif administration would certainly find it difficult to float a few fathoms, being now closer to a political shipwreck than a long journey.

In a position of strength less than six months after being forcibly deposed and convinced that the political history of the country will be written in red and green the colors of his party, the PTI in the near future, Mr. Zardari affirmed: The former cricket captain’s optimism is tinged with a degree of restraint, if not outright caution, as it is driven by an uncommon confidence and ego, both of which are valuable but often unconvincing reasons in the Republic Islam from Pakistan.

Mullah General

In accordance with the Constitution, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lieutenant General Asim Munir to head the army on November 24, 2022, for a three-year term. Recently, Asim Munir held the position of Chief of Military Intelligence, then Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the secret services deemed to behave like a state within a state. His appointment – a delicate and strategic move in this turbulent South Asian nation where a civilian administration can never afford anything without upsetting the military – follows weeks of speculation and talk over the selection of the new leader of the sixth largest army (640,000 lakhs).

In the context of the political crisis that the nation has been going through since the beginning of the year, analysts are cruelly aware that the new army chief, Imran Khan, was removed from his post as head of the ISI in 2019; politically, the two men are opposed.

Therefore, the selection of Lieutenant General Asim Munir is no mere coincidence. Imran Khan also boldly accuses the generals of contributing to his resignation earlier this year following the vote of no confidence in the spring. Indeed, of the six generals and lieutenant generals on the list of officers eligible for the position of 17th army commander, the appointment of Lieutenant General Asim Munir could not be more delicate; even more when one aspires to return to power and that the credit in the eyes of the very influential military institution is already tarnished if not entirely lost.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the outgoing army chief, General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, said that the Pakistani army and its generals will no longer intervene in national political affairs in the future to convince a large number of journalists Pakistani and foreigners. Without wanting to insult this military authority in any way, it will take more than a few hastily concocted remarks on this delicate issue to convince the Pakistanis and the international community. General Bajwa also found Imran Khan’s claims that the Pakistani military and the United States were behind his spring coup to be false and untrue.

Let’s dwell for a moment on the profile of the new boss of the Pakistani army. The press presents him in particular as the first mullah general to occupy the post of COAS. Mullah General because Lieutenant General Asim Munir is a die-hard pro-fundamentalist Muslim. He claims to be Hafiz-e-Quran, a pious and learned individual who has memorized the Quran. Apart from his reputation for integrity, which editorial writers have pointed out in Islamabad, this religious distinction in his curriculum vitae has caused some concern inside and outside India’s borders.

Various observers of extremely tumultuous Indo-Pakistani relations have speculated that a Pakistani military chief with a more religious profile than the majority of his peers might be inclined to rely on a galaxy of entities in the shadows. radical groups and other terrorist structures linked to the intelligence services in order to influence neighboring India, particularly in the extremely unstable region of Kashmir, and to encourage the infiltration of pro-Khalistani elements who raise their heads in Indian Punjab.

In any case, if Imran Khan returns to power in Islamabad in the near future, he would be forced to work with the new head of the Pakistani armed forces, the one he forced out of his post as head of Pakistan’s ISI. in 2019. Should this complex political configuration materialize a possibility that has been gaining credence for several weeks, we wish the former Pakistani cricket captain much pleasure in overseeing the day-to-day management of national affairs and its many misdeeds (economic, security, social, humanitarian or diplomatic). A second term as Prime Minister would probably be a burden rather than a cakewalk. Internal stability, the functioning of institutions and the 242 million Pakistanis who make up Pakistan.

