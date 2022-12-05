Labor will create a new democratic second house because the current configuration of the House of Lords is “indefensible”, says Gordon Brown | Politics News

Politics
Labor will create a new democratic second house called the Assembly of Nations and Regions, Gordon Brown has said – as he called the current House of Lords setup ‘indefensible’.
The former prime minister said his party would work to abolish the House of Lords a key element of the reforms of the parliamentary system and revealed that it is a proposal included in the report of the Commission on the future of the United Kingdom which he produced for the Labor Party.
The report also presents proposals to fight corruption in politics and ban MPs from having second jobs.
“The present House of Lords is indefensible,” the former Labor leader told reporters.
He added: “Every second house in the world, with very few exceptions, is relatively small and generally smaller than the first house. And we now have a House of Lords which has 830 members.
“That’s compared to the US Senate which has 100 members to cover 300 million people – we have a House of Lords which has over 800 members to cover only 60 million people.
“Therefore, the current system is indefensible.”
Mr. Brown said the new Labor second house proposal would have a ‘role in protecting the devolution settlement’, seeking to prevent the Sewell Convention – which states that Westminster should not normally legislate in areas reserved for devolved governments without their consent – to be “passed over”.
He added that he believed the issue of House of Lords reform would “come to a head” when Boris Johnson revealed his resignation honors list.
Mr Brown also insisted there would be a ban on second jobs for MPs if Labor won the next election – although he indicated there could be an exemption to this for MPs who need to work to maintain their professional qualifications such as doctors and lawyers.
union leader Mr Keir Starmer seems to imply that some of the reforms contained in the report he commissioned may take some time to deliver.
“Whether it’s the reforms in this report or more generally, it will realistically take more than one term for the Labor Party to transform our country,” the Labor leader told The Sunday Times.
He added that consideration of “when and how this will be implemented” will come after Monday, when the report is released.
But his Tory counterpart Lord Norton has called on the Second House of Parliament to be cautious about ‘Big Bang reform’ after suggesting it should be replaced by elected representatives.
He told Times Radio: “The problems with Gordon Brown’s proposals and to some extent with what Keir Starmer said, on the one hand he was talking about getting rid of the Lord while maintaining his present duties, as if you could separate yourself into separate entities – the way a body is chosen and the work it does – and the two are clearly linked.
“So the current task adds value in terms of the law of this country, in terms of ensuring that this nation has good law is a public good and I think the House of Lords contributes to what is its role principal – his detailed legislative review, he improves the law of this country.
“So we want to, I would say, keep that.
“So you have to be wary of a big bang reform, a big reform, which often takes the form of displacement activity – the nation is in trouble, people have to come up with constitutional reform because it’s a fairly simple and straightforward proposition, rather than actually getting to the real issues.”
