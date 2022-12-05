There are rumors that Jokowi wants to replace 3 TNI Chiefs of Staff, what is going on?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – General Andika Perkasa’s tenure as commander of the TNI is just days away. Andika will reach retirement age on December 21, 2022. Andika’s baton of leadership will pass through the hands of Admiral Yudo Margono of KSAL. Yudo has taken a fit and proper test at DPR Commission I since Friday (2/12/2022). Amid the leadership change of the TNI commander, news has emerged regarding President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)’s plan to replace three TNI chiefs of staff. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The replacement of the three TNI Chiefs of Staff was first mentioned by DPR Commission I member Effendi Simbolon when he spoke about the replacement of the TNI commander from General Andika Perkasa at KSAL Yudo Margono. Effendi said it was reported that the general commander of Kopassus to the commander of Kostrad would also be replaced. “Waiting for the total replacement process, maybe at the beginning of the year? Replace everything, snap. The three chiefs of staff (TNI), all the commanders-in-chief, Danjen Kopassus, Pangkostrad, all of that is in rotation”, explained Effendi quoted by detik.com, Sunday (4/12/2022). Even according to Effendi, the rotation of the three TNI Chief of Staff names does not need DPR Commission I approval, as the name change is based on dynamic challenges the following year. “That’s the domain of the president. No, he doesn’t need to consult with us, he doesn’t need approval,” he said. “That’s how we compile the information and also look at the level, let’s say the needs and challenges of the dynamic that will start next year, okay. It’s an escalation that goes up, that’s it,” Effendi said again. The Army Chief of Staff (KSAD), General Dudung Abdurachman also responded to the statement of the DPR Commission I member from the PDIP faction. Dudung didn’t say much about the news that there would be a rotation. “Well… Effendi Simbolon is heard,” Dudung replied to reporters at Epicentrum XXI, Kuningan, South Jakarta. “What does he have to do with him?” How is he ? Said Sit down again. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi ‘Blusukan’ checks out the final preparation for the G20 summit in Bali (stamp/ayh)



