China treads on Washington’s toes as Xi heads for Saudi Arabia

President Xi Jinping will make his first visit to Saudi Arabia in six years this week as part of efforts to boost China’s relations with the Gulf region, five months after the United States warned Beijing that it would not would not cede the Middle East to him or anyone else.

Xi will meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s daily rulers in Riyadh, and attend two summits with Arab and Gulf leaders. Neither side gave details of the Chinese leaders’ meeting with the Saudi royal family, but the two countries could sign a cooperation agreement ranging from free trade to nuclear energy.

The Chinese president’s visit, which comes as he faces mounting pressure at home over opposition to his zero Covid strategy, underscores China’s drive to strengthen ties in a region traditionally seen by Washington as within its sphere of influence.

US President Joe Bidens’ message to the Arab leaders gathered during his visit to Riyadh in July was: We will not leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran… the United States won’t go anywhere.

Still, relations between Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed are strained. And despite the presidents’ promise to stick around, the view in the Gulf is that the United States has moved further and further away as it focuses on other regions and China is among most eager to fill any gaps.

Everyone thinks the United States is about to disappear, said Gedaliah Afterman, China and Middle East specialist at the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations in Israel. In the strategic battle between Washington and Beijing, every 10 meters [China] managing to move the Saudis in their direction is not just a win, it’s a double win, as they move away from the United States, he added.

Gulf officials are making it clear, however, that they fear getting too caught up in Sino-US disputes, knowing they must maintain relations with the pair.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rely on Washington as a supplier of military equipment and protection. American hardware would be nearly impossible to replace with what China has to offer.

Yet that hasn’t stopped Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries from approaching Beijing for cooperation in trade, technology, and even ballistic missile technology and armed drones.

Nissa Felton, a senior executive at Janes IntelTrak, a consulting firm, said while China was not currently a threat to the United States’ historic role as a provider of regional security, deepening political ties, that whether at the top of government, exercised through votes in international organizations such as the UN, or the pursuit of joint strategic initiatives…is potentially problematic for long-term US interests.

This broader cooperation and willingness to synchronize China’s foreign policy with its own domestic agendas signals an openness to diversify away from these countries’ traditional relationship with the United States.

At home, Xi faces widespread angst over a severe economic downturn and growing opposition to his policies, which erupted in protests late last month in several major cities. Xi Jinping must distract due to domestic discontent, said Willy Lam, an expert on China politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Saudi Arabia tops the list of destinations for announced Chinese foreign investment in the Gulf region over the past 20 years, totaling $106.5 billion, ahead of Kuwait with $97.6 billion and $46 billion. dollars for the United Arab Emirates, according to data from Janes IntelTrak.

The Beijing-Riyadh relationship is based on oil. Saudi Arabia is China’s biggest crude supplier and China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner.

Oil will feature prominently during this week’s visit, which unfolds around an important OPEC+ meeting, a deadline for Europe to impose an embargo on Russian crude and the possible introduction of a cap on Russian oil prices.

But China’s relationship with the kingdom and other Gulf countries has gone beyond oil in recent years, especially when it comes to technology, which the United States has sometimes objected to.

This cooperation, particularly on Huawei 5G technology, concerns the US administration, as does the prospect of allowing Chinese security installations in the Gulf. Last year, the United Arab Emirates closed an alleged Chinese military installation in the country after US objections.

There are certain partnerships with China that would create a ceiling on what we can do, Brett McGurk, senior Biden administration official in the Middle East, said at a conference in Bahrain last month.

The United States has agreed with Saudi Arabia to work on 5G technology, but the kingdom is still pursuing cooperation with Huawei. The United States has also been dogged by speculation that Saudi Arabia may sign an agreement with China to settle oil trade in renminbi.

Saudi government officials privately advised that such an agreement would not include oil trade, which is conducted in dollars, but would extend to other sectors. A senior Saudi official said he was not aware of any renminbi trade deal that would be struck this week, but there would be nothing wrong with doing so.