Confide in being afraid, who means Jokowi?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A startling statement came from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He said he was reluctant to share the latest information on the dark global economy. Jokowi said he didn’t want to convey things that made Indonesia pessimistic. “I don’t want to talk about global issues because later someone will say the president scares every speech,” said President Joko Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Unfortunately, the president did not reveal who was the person who told him that his remarks on several occasions were considered chilling. However, some time ago former Vice President Jusuf Kalla or JK voiced his protest against the attitude of government officials who were seen as often intimidating. He also recounted his conversation with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on the current economic situation. In his conversation with Sri Mulyani, he warned the finance minister not to scare the public. “I said to Sri Mulyani, don’t always scare people tomorrow, next year it will be the end of the world. I called, don’t do this, don’t scare everyone,” he said. said JK. According to JK, Indonesia has resilience in the energy and food sectors, so it is always able to avoid crises. JK believes that an optimistic outlook should continue to be put forward even though Indonesia is facing a number of problems. “If there is a problem, we will face it, but do not be afraid. This country is complete. There is no energy crisis, no food crisis, where is the energy crisis in Indonesia? Where is the food crisis in Indonesia? Rice is enough, different from other countries which have no energy and no food, so let’s be optimistic about working according to the field,” JK said in his remarks. on Bukaka’s 44th birthday. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Megawati, Hamzah Haz and JK attend DPR-MPR Annual Session (ha/ha)



