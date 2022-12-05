Politics
“Turkey does not need authorization for operations in Syria, keeps allies informed”
ANKARA
Turkey coordinates with its allies but does not seek permission from anyone for its security operations in Syria, according to the Turkish presidential spokesman.
“We don’t ask permission, we just coordinate with our allies when we face a national security threat,” Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview broadcast Sunday by Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.
“Regarding the political situation in Syria, of course, it remains a source of threat and uncertainty for everyone, not only for us, but for Iraq, Jordan and other countries as well, ( and) Europe, etc.” he added.
Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border air campaign against the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.
The operation was launched days after the terror group carried out a bomb attack on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Avenue, killing six people and injuring 81.
After the air operation began on November 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signaled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terrorist threat.
Kalin explained that Türkiye’s initial response after the attack “was to coordinate and conduct a number of aerial operations”.
“We have established very clearly that YPG/PYD was behind this attack. We have the person who brought the bomb and carried out the attack, but also people who facilitate the arrival of this person – a lady,” he said.
“In recent years, the PKK has changed tactics. Rather than using Syrians, let’s say Kurds or others, they use other people of different nationalities. To cover up somehow,” he added.
Kalin dismissed claims that Turkish airstrikes had endangered American soldiers, reiterating that Ankara was not targeting civilians, nor American or Russian soldiers.
“We have a deconfliction mechanism with the Russians and the Americans. We do not target Russian or American soldiers or military posts in Syria or elsewhere. Our targets are the PKK/PYD/YPG elements, and we tell them to stay away from these elements,” he said.
“The PYD/YPG at one time uses the American flag, at another time the (Syrian) regime flag to protect themselves… sometimes they do it with the Russians, less recently, but in the past,” he said. he adds.
Kalin also pointed out that under an agreement signed in 2019, the United States was supposed to force YPG/PKK terrorists to move 30 kilometers (18 miles) away from the Turkish border, but the agreement did not was never implemented.
On the political situation in Syria, he said that Ankara “will continue to support the legitimate Syrian opposition…despite the fact that almost the whole world has forgotten about it”, including the United States, Europe and other countries. many Arab countries.
Regarding a possible meeting between President Erdogan and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Kalin said: “We have no immediate plan for such a meeting, but our president is essentially sending a message: if you act responsibly, if you address the security concerns and allow the political process to move forward, then I might be willing to take that step.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/politics/turkiye-does-not-need-permission-for-syria-operations-keeps-allies-in-loop/2755453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Turkey does not need authorization for operations in Syria, keeps allies informed”
- Illinois football went to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
- Las Vegas Sees Green on the Hollywood Red Carpet with ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
- Google Messages chats become more secure
- Stock Market Today: SGX Nifty, Asian Markets, Oil, Dollar, LTIMindtree List and More
- Sindh under the tyranny of the Zardari mafia, according to Imran Khan – Pakistan
- The UK Brexit Opportunity Fund has renamed an existing plan.
- Twin Peaks actor Al Strobel dies aged 83
- England ‘pioneers’ Stokes and McCullum are changing Test cricket, says Collingwood
- Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk claim Australian Open titles as local hopefuls falter
- On the Bookshelf: Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy
- COVID-19 pandemic caused rapid brain aging in young people