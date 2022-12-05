When Jokowi stops talking about the world: people will say that you are scary





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo has suddenly stopped sharing scare stories about global economic conditions. This was transmitted last week at the State Palace, Friday (12/02/2022). “I don’t want to talk about global issues because later someone will say the president scares every speech,” said President Joko Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi. He stressed that he only wanted to deliver a greeting full of optimism for the future. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Why should we be optimistic, Indonesia has potential, great strength but we often forget that,” he continued. According to Jokowi, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Giorgieva said Indonesia was a bright spot amid the darkness that has gripped the global economy. “Be careful amid the global economic downturn, Indonesia is the bright spot. He said that,” Jokowi said, mimicking the IMF boss’s words. Jokowi revealed that the IMF can explain this because the international institution reads numbers. There is evidence, he continued, that Indonesian inflation has so far held steady at 5.7%. Meanwhile, the world is already above 10-12%. In fact, several countries reach over 80%. “Why should we be pessimistic when we are awake like this, we have to be optimistic!” he explained. Likewise with economic growth. Indonesia rose 5.72% in the third quarter. On the other hand, the world in 2022 is expected to grow by 3.2%. “Why aren’t we optimistic about the number, we have to be optimistic.” He added that Indonesia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained at an expansive level. In fact, all countries have contracted. The global average is below 50, while Indonesia’s latest figure is 51.8%. Another proof, according to Jokowi, is that Indonesia’s trade balance has been in surplus for 30 consecutive months. In other words, Indonesia’s exports are greater than imports. Therefore, Jokowi appealed to the public, including entrepreneurs, not to be pessimistic. “Don’t be pessimistic when you read the numbers, you have to be optimistic,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Check the list of countries that will experience a recession in 2023, is there an IR? (ha/ha)



