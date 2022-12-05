Politics
Government backtracking on green investments, says CBI chief Danker
Businesses have been left “confused and disappointed” as the government has begun to “backtrack” to encourage green growth in the UK, the head of one of the country’s biggest business groups has said.
Confederation of British Industry chief executive Tony Danker said neither Rishi Sunak nor Liz Truss had the same level of interest in what he called the “greatest economic growth prize for the Great Britain”, than their predecessor Boris Johnson.
It came as his organization predicted the UK was already in recession and would continue to ride the recession until the end of next year.
Although long, the recession should be less severe than previous ones, such as in 2008, and even the recession of the early 1990s.
CBI economists predict that from the high point to the low point of the recession, gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 0.7%.
They believe that GDP will fall by 0.4% in 2023, then return to growth the following year when it will increase by 1.6%.
This is a considerably more positive forecast than that produced by the Bank of England just a month ago.
The Bank had predicted a decline of 1.5% in 2023 and a further decline of 1% in 2024.
The CBI said the bank was working on the assumption that the base interest rate would be higher than its economists had expected.
But the CBI forecast remained grim as it showed the UK was lagging behind many of its international peers.
Mr Danker said the CBI would do more next year to ensure the government pursues green growth.
“I think the big policy lever that’s missing is on green growth,” Danker told reporters.
“I think it’s been a step back from Boris Johnson leaving because I think he was the firm’s personal champion for that.
“When we talk to members – we just consulted them on green growth – I think there is real and widespread concern that this government is backtracking on green growth.
“Given that this is by far the biggest prize for economic growth for Britain competitively in the rest of the world for a whole range of reasons – the government is strangely silent and reluctant on all levers of green growth.
“Through clean energy opportunities, the decarbonisation of other sectors, the role of the City of London in truly being the global capital of sustainable finance.
“In crude terms, most companies think the government is backtracking on the green. After spending the past five years moving significantly forward on the green, they are confused and disappointed and this is going to be a major focus on the work of the CBI in the first quarter of next year.
The CBI said the government should lift its de facto ban on onshore wind in England and make other regulatory changes that could help businesses invest.
The alternative is that productivity remains lackluster and the structural weaknesses that were apparent pre-Covid are still evident in the CBI’s forecast for years to come.
Productivity will remain 2% below its already weak pre-pandemic trend, while business investment will be 9% – or £5bn – below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024 .
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/government-going-backwards-green-investment-000100487.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government backtracking on green investments, says CBI chief Danker
- When Jokowi stops talking about the world: people will say that you are scary
- Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, AUD/USD, RBA
- iPhones stolen from AT&T and child abuse reported
- Xi Jinping’s zero Covid policy fails as new cases are discovered
- “Turkey does not need authorization for operations in Syria, keeps allies informed”
- Illinois football went to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
- Las Vegas Sees Green on the Hollywood Red Carpet with ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
- Google Messages chats become more secure
- Stock Market Today: SGX Nifty, Asian Markets, Oil, Dollar, LTIMindtree List and More
- Sindh under the tyranny of the Zardari mafia, according to Imran Khan – Pakistan
- The UK Brexit Opportunity Fund has renamed an existing plan.